Wow, Who Framed Roger Rabbit’s Christopher Lloyd Has A ‘Merciless’ Favorite Scene From The Film

One of many wackiest Disney films to ever hit the large display screen must be 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit?. The live-action/animation hybrid from Robert Zemeckis merged the world of Disney cartoons with racy movie noir. For these of us who had been uncovered to the movie as youngsters, the reminiscence of the movie is nearly like some type of fever dream that we’re unsure truly existed. But it surely completely does, and Christopher Lloyd is right here to remind us of a very merciless scene.