Christmas Advent Calendar 2023 for Girls Christmas 24 Days Countdown Calend【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

? Countdown from 1st Dec.to ChristmasThis advent calendar is a fun， festive way for your little ones to count down the days throughout Advent until Christmas Day.Girls can dress up as princesses for Christmas with this calendar.Make Christmas memory full with precious experience， with this Advent Calendars， every day will be more expectable.

? Unique Design Christmas Countdown Advent CalendarUnique set with Gift Box comes with 1 bracelet ， 1 necklace ， 10 hairpin ， 10 diy charms jewelry and 3 rings . The kid can design their own jewelry bracelet and necklace with you.Harvest more family Love in the Holiday Season.

?Good QualityEach jewelry made from environmental alloy with white gold plated， Nickel， Lead and Cadmium free， hypoallergenic. The hairpin and ring are conformable feel， no odor no fade. Safe for kids and adults alike.

? Special Christmas GiftThe charm Advent Calendar brings the happiness and joy of Christmas. Gift your little girl ，daughter or a loved one this darling jewelry set. Enjoy surprise while she count down the days until Christmas

?? 100% Satisfaction Guarantee We know nothing comes before the safety of our kids We promise 60-days money back and lifetime product service. If you have any issue with your product， contact us by email and our team will respond to you within 24 hours.