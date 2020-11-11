WPP Will Combine Big Agency Grey With AKQA, Drop Storied Name

The tip of Madison Avenue’s Grey International is being displayed in black and white.

British promoting large WPP mentioned it could mix the big promoting company with the digital-marketing firm AKQA, the most recent in efforts by CEO Mark Learn to streamline the corporate as extra customers undertake cellular and digital applied sciences and spend extra time with non-traditional media.

The brand new AKQA Group will make use of 6,000 folks in additional than 50 nations, and work for purchasers together with Procter & Gamble, Kellogg Co., Netflix, Nike and Coca-Cola. Beneath Learn, who took over the reins of WPP in 2018 from longtime chief Sir Martin Sorrell, the corporate has labored to reorganize its many promoting property, together with merging ad-industry stalwart JWT with digital company Wunderman to kind Thompson Wunderman, and mixing Younger & Rubicam with digital company VML, forming VMLY&R.

“Our purchasers need excellent creativity, powered by expertise experience and delivered at a worldwide scale,” mentioned Learn in a ready assertion. “This new firm is designed exactly to satisfy these wants and is one other essential step ahead in constructing our future-facing provide for purchasers.”

WPP mentioned AKQA founder Ajaz Ahmed and Grey Worldwide CEO Michael Houston would lead the brand new operation, with Ahmed serving as CEO and Houston working as international president and chief working officer. Whereas each the AKQA and Grey manufacturers will function initially, over time the corporate will use a single title. WPP mentioned the brand new unit’s broader administration staff and inventive management can be unveiled in weeks to return.

WPP’s strikes have raised hypothesis that rivals like Omnicom Group, Interpublic Group and Publicis Groupe may also begin to merge conventional company operations with models which have developed a specialty in new applied sciences like social media and streaming video. Interpublic Group lately mentioned its chief working officer, Philippe Krakowsky, would take over as CEO firstly of 2021.