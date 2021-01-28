Entertainment

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is the first VR game from World of Darkness

January 28, 2021
2 Min Read

He World of darkness will arrive at VR thanks to a new game called Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife. A virtual reality game that exists in the same universe as Vampire: Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Set in a world where vampires, werewolves, and ghosts coexist, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife stars photographer Ed Miller, who dies at the start of the title. But nothing happens, it becomes an entity that can pass from the world of the living to the world of the dead.

Like this entity, Ed will enter the opulent Barclay mansion, and will use his supernatural powers to uncover the horrible mystery behind the mansion’s dark history.

The Oblivion – Afterlife is a story-focused single-player title with great emphasis on mystery and exploration. Players will use their ghostly powers and follow a mysterious voice called The Shadow who will guide Ed to Oblivion, the place where the souls of the dead go.

There will be some fighting in The Oblivion as Ed will be dealing with spirits that are infesting the Barclay mansion.

“Being the first studio in the world to create a game based on Wraith: The Oblivion and the first World of Darkness VR game makes us very proud,” said Erik Odeldahl, Creative Director of Fast Travel Games in a statement. “We can’t wait for you to try it.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.