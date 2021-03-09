Wrapbook Raises $27 Million, Co-Led by Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo

Whereas Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi is useless and gone (aside from a lingering authorized dispute), his funding agency WndrCo remains to be actively funding different younger startups.

WndrCo co-led a $27 million Collection A funding spherical in Wrapbook, a monetary providers startup catering to the gig economic system initially targeted on the leisure trade. Additionally main the funding had been venture-capital corporations Andreessen Horowitz, Equal Ventures and Uncork Capital and Michael Ovitz, the one-time Hollywood tremendous agent.

The corporate’s tech platform is designed for manufacturing firms to handle on-boarding, payroll, insurance coverage and different features, in addition to to let solid and crew members and staff observe their funds. Wrapbook’s opponents embody ABS Payroll, CAPS, Media Providers, and Leisure Companions.

“It’s time we carry manufacturing monetary providers into the twenty first century,” Katzenberg, managing accomplice WndrCo, stated in an announcement. “We want a know-how answer that may deal with the growing complexities of manufacturing onboarding, pay and insuring solid and crew, solely exacerbated by COVID-19, and I imagine that Wrapbook delivers.”

Wrapbook launched final 12 months amid the COVID pandemic, touchdown shoppers for numerous TV, movie, digital and industrial productions. Based on the corporate, about 12% of staff on its platforms have reused their profile in at the very least one different manufacturing (e.g., they had been paid by two or extra employers through Wrapbook).

Wrapbook’s founders (l. to r.): Cameron Woodward, Ali Javid, Hesham El-Nahhas, Naysawn Naji

Wrapbook

Wrapbook cofounder and CEO Ali Javid beforehand was VP of enterprise growth at Physique Labs, a startup that developed AI-based 3D body-scanning software program acquired by Amazon, and earlier labored at Intel. “With this nice group of tech and leisure leaders, we are going to remodel the trade with easy-to-use software program constructed for manufacturing,” Javid stated.

Wrapbook “takes a contemporary strategy to the advanced downside of getting project-based staff paid effectively,” Kristina Shen, normal accomplice at Andreessen Horowitz, stated in an announcement. “We’re impressed with the administration crew’s breadth of expertise and their unbelievable early momentum.”

Based in 2018, Wrapbook raised $3.6 million in seed-round funding from buyers together with Equal Ventures, Uncork Capital, Paylocity founder Steve Sarowitz, and 4S Bay Companions.

Wrapbook’s founders are Javid; chief advertising and marketing officer Cameron Woodward; CTO Hesham El-Nahhas; and chief product officer Naysawn Naji. The corporate is predicated in New York with places of work in Los Angeles and Toronto.