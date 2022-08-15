Wreckfest Destruction Races Going Mobile: Trailer and Release Window

In the fall of this year, both iOS and Android devices will be able to enjoy the chaotic driving proposal.

With the trailer that you have on these lines you can see the new version of Wreckfest for mobile devices. Called Wreckfest Mobileit is a title that adapts the chaotic racing and destruction game that has worked well so far, being available on PC and consoles, which it has been reaching over the months.

It will arrive in the fall on iOS and AndroidThis Wreckfest Mobile does not yet have a specific release date marked on the calendar, but it will be released in the fall both in Google Play and in the App Store with an adaptation of what we have seen on desktop. Apart from the single player events with races of up to 24 cars and the various challenges, you will have online multiplayer.

Its managers have confirmed that the title will officially have support for controls to be able to enjoy it in the best possible way on iOS and Android, but what it is unknown at the moment is what price it will havealthough it could be possible that it was free to play.

In the absence of knowing more details about what this Wreckfest Mobile that was presented at the THQ Nordic event can bring us, our colleague Alejandro Pascual was able to assess the original game in 2018, concluding in his analysis of Wreckfest that his physique and the challenge he proposes they give the game an extra personality compared to other proposals on the market.

More about: Wreckfest, Wreckfest Mobile, Mobile, Ios and Android.