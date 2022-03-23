Wreckfest returns to the track bringing its destructive races to Nintendo Switch: trailer and date

Old-fashioned speed in a game heir to classics like FlatOut or Destruction Derby.

Fans of driving on Nintendo Switch are in luck, after passing through PC and desktop consoles of the past and new generation, THQ Nordic hits the accelerator to the full to bring us the vibrant bugbear racing game to the Nintendo hybrid. Wreckfest has presented its version of Nintendo Switch with trailer and release date.

Wreckfest premieres on Nintendo Switch on June 21When we compiled our selection of the best driving games of today in 2019, we did not forget Wreckfest. Their lighthearted racing They know how to balance a certain demand in handling with a strategy on the track that leads us to calibrate some shocks well on which its gameplay is built.

It will be accompanied by the first two seasonsAn heir to FlatOut that will delight those who enjoyed the chaos of games like Destruction Derby. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to burn wheels from wherever we want, Wreckfest is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 21 of this year with an official price of 39,99 euros and he has already left us the first images of the hybrid version in this presentation trailer.

As shared by GamingBolt, the Nintendo Switch version will run at 30 FPShaving a mode multiplayer for 16 playersin addition to its offline modes, and two seasons of additional content: adding 20 vehicles from the first season and 12 from the second, in addition to different customization packages. Bugbear’s game seems to be taken from another time, but in the best way, a proposal that is inspired by the classics but marking his own personality. A sound band powerful and a artificial intelligence that does not give us respite make up a driving title that we talked about in our Wreckfest analysis.

