WrestleMania 36 card – updated: Full list of matches

WrestleMania 36 is able to explode onto our screens this weekend with two nights of motion for followers to savour.

The sporting calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, however WWE have labored tirelessly to convey their showpiece occasion to life behind closed doorways with hundreds of thousands world wide set to tune in.

Watch WrestleMania 36 at no cost

The card has modified and up to date in current days on account of some superstars being out of motion for the massive occasions, however the present will go on, and that is the way it’s all shaping up…

WrestleMania 36 card

Anticipated card. Topic to vary.

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Common Title Match

Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Ladies’s Title Match

Charlotte Aptitude v Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Ladies’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c)

Deadly 5-Means Elimination Match for the SmackDown Ladies’s Title

Lacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Staff Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Principle v The Road Income (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c)

Final Man Standing Match

Edge v Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker v AJ Types

Firefly Enjoyable Home Match

John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Triple Risk Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Staff Championship

The Miz and John Morrison (c) v The New Day (Large E and Kofi Kingston) v The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Tag Staff Match for the WWE Ladies’s Tag Staff Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins

Elias v King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley (with Lana) v Aleister Black

Otis v Dolph Ziggler