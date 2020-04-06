WrestleMania 36 card – updated: Full list of matches

WrestleMania 36 is able to explode onto our screens this weekend with two nights of motion for followers to savour.
The sporting calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, however WWE have labored tirelessly to convey their showpiece occasion to life behind closed doorways with hundreds of thousands world wide set to tune in.
Watch WrestleMania 36 at no cost
The card has modified and up to date in current days on account of some superstars being out of motion for the massive occasions, however the present will go on, and that is the way it’s all shaping up…
WrestleMania 36 card
Anticipated card. Topic to vary.
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Common Title Match
Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c)
WWE NXT Ladies’s Title Match
Charlotte Aptitude v Rhea Ripley (c)
RAW Ladies’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c)
Deadly 5-Means Elimination Match for the SmackDown Ladies’s Title
Lacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)
RAW Tag Staff Titles Match
Angel Garza and Austin Principle v The Road Income (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c)
Final Man Standing Match
Edge v Randy Orton
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker v AJ Types
Firefly Enjoyable Home Match
John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Triple Risk Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Staff Championship
The Miz and John Morrison (c) v The New Day (Large E and Kofi Kingston) v The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)
Tag Staff Match for the WWE Ladies’s Tag Staff Championship
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins
Elias v King Baron Corbin
Bobby Lashley (with Lana) v Aleister Black
Otis v Dolph Ziggler
