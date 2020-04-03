WrestleMania 36: How to watch WrestleMania 36 for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WrestleMania 36 is likely one of the solely main occasions on the planet set to go forward within the coming weeks, with followers all over the world in want of leisure.

The coronavirus pandemic has swept the world over, and whereas there are extra vital points brought on by the virus than cancelled sports activities occasions, many will relish the prospect to take in an evening of drama within the type of WrestleMania.

Up to date WrestleMania 36 card

There are many enormous storylines prepared to play out and RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to find out about how to watch WrestleMania 36 on TV and on-line.

The place will WrestleMania 36 happen?

WrestleMania 36 will happen on the WWE Efficiency Heart in Orlando, Florida, USA with out a live viewers.

It was due to be held on the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The stadium has a seating capability of greater than 65,000 and had offered out for the large evening of sports activities leisure, however due to the ban on massive gatherings, a choice had to be made.

What time does WrestleMania 36 start?

WrestleMania 36 is cut up into TWO reveals and can start at 10:30pm (UK time) on Saturday 4th April and Sunday fifth April.

How can I watch WrestleMania 36 within the UK?

WrestleMania 36 will likely be accessible to stream live on WWE Community.

New clients can join for a one-month free trial which may be cancelled at any time.

Full WrestleMania live protection is on the market on the free trial.

Earlier clients can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

Followers may even give you the option to buy WrestleMania 36 on BT Sport Field Workplace for a one-off price.

WrestleMania 36 card

Anticipated card. Topic to change

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Common Title Match

Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Girls’s Title Match

Charlotte Aptitude v Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Girls’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c)

Deadly 5-Method Elimination Match for the SmackDown Girls’s Title

Lacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Group Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Idea v The Road Income (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c)

Final Man Standing Match

Edge v Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker v AJ Types

Firefly Enjoyable Home Match

John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Triple Menace Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Group Championship

The Miz and John Morrison (c) v The New Day (Large E and Kofi Kingston) v The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Tag Group Match for the WWE Girls’s Tag Group Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins

Elias v King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley (with Lana) v Aleister Black

Otis v Dolph Ziggler

Who received WrestleMania 35?

Becky Lynch was the massive winner at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Aptitude to declare each the WWE SmackDown and Uncooked Girls’s Championship belts.

Different winners included Seth Rollins (WWE Common Championship), Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship), and Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship).

Are any movie star cameos anticipated?

WrestleMania is understood simply as properly for its movie star visitor appearances as it’s for its wrestling.

Hypothesis will likely be rife as ever going into the occasion, however previous stars differ from Cyndi Lauper and Snoop Dogg to Donald Trump…

After all, the present state of affairs will make movie star cameos near-impossible to pull off. WWE has a penchant for a mad shock, however it might be actually outstanding in the event that they handle to introduce a celeb to proceedings for this one.