WrestleMania 36: How to watch WrestleMania 36 for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WrestleMania 36 is likely one of the solely main occasions on this planet set to go forward within the coming weeks, with followers world wide in want of leisure.

The coronavirus pandemic has swept internationally, and whereas there are extra vital points attributable to the virus than cancelled sports activities occasions, many will relish the possibility to take in an evening of drama within the type of WrestleMania.

Up to date WrestleMania 36 card

There are many large storylines prepared to play out and RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to find out about how to watch WrestleMania 36 on TV and on-line.

The place will WrestleMania 36 happen?

WrestleMania 36 will happen on the WWE Efficiency Heart in Orlando, Florida, USA with out a live viewers.

It was due to be held on the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The stadium has a seating capability of greater than 65,000 and had offered out for the large evening of sports activities leisure, however due to the ban on massive gatherings, a choice had to be made.

What time does WrestleMania 36 start?

WrestleMania 36 is cut up into TWO reveals and can start at 10:30pm (UK time) on Saturday 4th April and Sunday fifth April.

How can I watch WrestleMania 36 within the UK?

WrestleMania 36 will probably be accessible to stream live on WWE Community.

New prospects can enroll for a one-month free trial which may be cancelled at any time.

Full WrestleMania live protection is obtainable on the free trial.

Earlier prospects can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

Followers may also have the option to buy WrestleMania 36 on BT Sport Field Workplace for a one-off payment.

WrestleMania 36 card

Anticipated card. Topic to change

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Common Title Match

Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Ladies’s Title Match

Charlotte Aptitude v Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Ladies’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c)

Deadly 5-Means Elimination Match for the SmackDown Ladies’s Title

Lacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Workforce Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Idea v The Road Income (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c)

Final Man Standing Match

Edge v Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker v AJ Kinds

Firefly Enjoyable Home Match

John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Triple Menace Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Workforce Championship

The Miz and John Morrison (c) v The New Day (Massive E and Kofi Kingston) v The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Tag Workforce Match for the WWE Ladies’s Tag Workforce Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins

Elias v King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley (with Lana) v Aleister Black

Otis v Dolph Ziggler

Who received WrestleMania 35?

Becky Lynch was the massive winner at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Aptitude to declare each the WWE SmackDown and Uncooked Ladies’s Championship belts.

Different winners included Seth Rollins (WWE Common Championship), Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship), and Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship).

Are any celeb cameos anticipated?

WrestleMania is thought simply as properly for its celeb visitor appearances as it’s for its wrestling.

Hypothesis will probably be rife as ever going into the occasion, however previous stars fluctuate from Cyndi Lauper and Snoop Dogg to Donald Trump…

In fact, the present state of affairs will make celeb cameos near-impossible to pull off. WWE has a penchant for a mad shock, however it will be really outstanding in the event that they handle to introduce a celeb to proceedings for this one.