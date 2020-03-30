WrestleMania 36: How to watch WrestleMania 36 for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WrestleMania 36 is without doubt one of the solely main occasions on the earth set to go forward within the coming weeks, with followers world wide in want of leisure.

The coronavirus pandemic has swept the world over, and whereas there are extra important points brought on by the virus than cancelled sports activities occasions, many will relish the prospect to take in an evening of drama within the type of WrestleMania.

There are many large storylines prepared to play out and RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to find out about how to watch WrestleMania 36 on TV and on-line.

The place will WrestleMania 36 happen?

WrestleMania 36 will happen on the WWE Efficiency Heart in Orlando, Florida, USA and not using a live viewers.

It was due to be held on the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The stadium has a seating capability of greater than 65,000 and had offered out for the large evening of sports activities leisure, however due to the ban on giant gatherings, a call had to be made.

What time does WrestleMania 36 start?

WrestleMania 36 is break up into TWO exhibits and can start at 10:30pm (UK time) on Saturday 4th April and Sunday fifth April.

How can I watch WrestleMania 36 within the UK?

WrestleMania 36 will probably be accessible to stream live on WWE Community.

New prospects can enroll for a one-month free trial which will be cancelled at any time.

Full WrestleMania live protection is out there on the free trial.

Earlier prospects can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

Followers may even have the ability to buy WrestleMania 36 on BT Sport Field Workplace for a one-off price.

WrestleMania 36 card

Anticipated card. Topic to change

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Common Title Match

Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Girls’s Title Match

Charlotte Aptitude v Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Girls’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c)

Deadly 5-Manner Elimination Match for the SmackDown Girls’s Title

Lacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Group Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Idea v The Avenue Earnings (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c)

Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Group Titles

Considered one of The Usos v John Morrison (c)

WWE Girls’s Tag Group Titles Match

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss v Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Final Man Standing Match

Edge v Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker v AJ Kinds

Firefly Enjoyable Home Match

John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins

Elias v King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley v Aleister Black

Otis v Dolph Ziggler

Who received WrestleMania 35?

Becky Lynch was the large winner at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Aptitude to declare each the WWE SmackDown and Uncooked Girls’s Championship belts.

Different winners included Seth Rollins (WWE Common Championship), Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship), and Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship).

Are any celeb cameos anticipated?

WrestleMania is understood simply as nicely for its celeb visitor appearances as it’s for its wrestling.

Hypothesis will probably be rife as ever going into the occasion, however previous stars fluctuate from Cyndi Lauper and Snoop Dogg to Donald Trump…

After all, the present state of affairs will make celeb cameos near-impossible to pull off. WWE has a penchant for a mad shock, however it will be really exceptional in the event that they handle to introduce a celeb to proceedings for this one.