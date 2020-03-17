WrestleMania 36 Moves to Audience-Free Performance Center Show Over Coronavirus Fears

WWE’s flagship pay-per-view, WrestleMania, will happen with out an viewers this 12 months. The professional wrestling promotion introduced Monday that the upcoming WrestleMania 36 will now happen on the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as a substitute of in Tampa Bay as initially deliberate.

“In coordination with native companions and authorities officers, WrestleMania and all associated occasions in Tampa Bay won’t happen,” the corporate stated in a press release. “Nevertheless, WrestleMania will nonetheless stream dwell on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Community and be out there on pay-per-view. Solely important personnel will likely be on the closed set at WWE’s coaching facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

The transfer mirrors the WWE’s method to its weekly exhibits “SmackDown Reside” and “Monday Evening Uncooked,” which each started airing from the Performance Center after main sporting occasions had been ordered to be suspended because the coronavirus pandemic continues. As well as to its three weekly TV exhibits — “SmackDown,” “Uncooked,” and “NXT” — WWE runs quite a few non-televised dwell occasions all year long often called home exhibits.

The cardboard for the annual occasion is ready to characteristic WWE stars like Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Aptitude, Rhea Ripley, John Cena, and Bray Wyatt. Goldberg may also defend the WWE Common Championship towards Roman Reigns.

Main sports activities leagues have been calling off their seasons as nicely, with the MLB, NBA, and NHL all stating they are going to postpone video games due to the outbreak. The NCAA additionally introduced that the annual March Insanity basketball event won’t proceed as deliberate.