WrestleMania 36 venue moved – but won’t be cancelled

WrestleMania 36 is just not cancelled, but will transfer venue from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

WWE’s centrepiece present will as a substitute happen with no reside viewers on the WWE Efficiency Middle in Orlando, Florida.

Watch WrestleMania 36 free reside stream

An official assertion from the corporate learn: “In coordination with native companions and authorities officers, WrestleMania and all associated occasions in Tampa Bay is not going to happen.

“Nonetheless, WrestleMania will nonetheless stream reside on Sunday, April 5 on WWE Community and be accessible on pay-per-view.

“Solely important personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s coaching facility in Orlando, Florida to provide WrestleMania.”

For the complete info on how one can watch WrestleMania 36, take a look at our full information.