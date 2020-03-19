Wrestlemania 36 Will Be A Two-Night Event For The First Time Ever, Here’s Who’s Hosting

Go away a Remark
It has been a wild month of bulletins for the WWE. First, the corporate had no intention to cancel its authentic plans for Wrestlemania 36, and introduced the occasion will keep on for the primary time with out an viewers. Now the scenario has gotten much more fascinating as Vince McMahon’s wrestling firm simply introduced the primary ever two-night WrestleMania with a fairly high-profile celeb host.
It seems the rumors of former Patriots tight finish (and allegedly the White Tiger on The Masked Singer) Rob Gronkowski had been true. With that being mentioned, it appears that evidently Gronk will not be signing a WWE Famous person contract however merely internet hosting this historic WrestleMania.
As Rob Gronkowski mentioned, WrestleMania 36 will broadcast on Saturday, April 4, and the initially scheduled date of Sunday, April 5. Each begin instances are at 7:00 p.m. ET, and it is assumed that each nights will equal out to the standard runtime for Wrestlemania. With that being mentioned, Half 1 of WrestleMania 36 will substitute NXT: Takeover which was scheduled within the time slot. As traditional, each installments will air on the corporate’s streaming service WWE Community.
As of now it’s unknown how WrestleMania 36 will cut up its matches between the 2 nights. When the WWE first introduced its plan to movie from the WWE efficiency heart, the time allotment on Sunday solely appeared to permit for the principle matches. With an added night time and extra hours, it is wanting like matches that had been beforehand deliberate for the pre-show are on the desk, or some further antics that may assist make the occasion as huge because it has been in years previous.
It will be a tall order for a audience-less Wrestlemania 36 to overhaul the hype of previous reveals, although bringing in Rob Gronkowski to host ought to assist. Gronk has a historical past with WrestleMania, and took part in WrestleMania 33 to assist his former household buddy Mojo Rawley win the Andre The Large Battle Royale.
Rob Gronkowski is way from the primary celeb to host WrestleMania, however the truth that he is younger and prepared to get within the ring does add a component to this announcement. It could be nice to see if this two-night occasion ends in Gronk signing a legit WWE contract, and turning into a celebrity for the model going ahead. There’s now time for loads of surprises with WrestleMania 36 over the course of two nights, so who is aware of what this wrestling weekend will convey?
As beforehand talked about, WrestleMania 36 will air on the WWE Community Saturday and Sunday April 4th and fifth at 7:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for updates on what’s occurring with tv in 2020, particularly as networks and organizations are pressed to make choices relating to future content material.
