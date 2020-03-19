Wrestlemania 36 Will Be A Two-Night Event For The First Time Ever, Here’s Who’s Hosting

As of now it’s unknown how WrestleMania 36 will cut up its matches between the 2 nights. When the WWE first introduced its plan to movie from the WWE efficiency heart, the time allotment on Sunday solely appeared to permit for the principle matches. With an added night time and extra hours, it is wanting like matches that had been beforehand deliberate for the pre-show are on the desk, or some further antics that may assist make the occasion as huge because it has been in years previous.