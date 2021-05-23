Wrestler Sagar Rana homicide case: court docket despatched Sushil Kumar to six days police custody

Wrestler Sagar Rana homicide case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been despatched to six days police custody within the homicide case of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium. Metropolitan Justice of the Peace Divya Malhotra gave her verdict at the utility for police custody. Previous, Delhi Police had on Sunday asked the court docket to ship wrestling participant Sushil Kumar, who gained two medals within the Olympics, to twelve days of police custody for wondering referring to his alleged involvement within the homicide of the 23-year-old wrestler. On the other hand, the court docket diminished it to six days. Additionally Learn – Sushil Kumar noticed hiding his face with towels in police custody, video viral

Previous, the police produced Sushil Kumar earlier than the court docket, and then he used to be allowed to interrogate him for half-hour. Throughout the listening to, Further Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava instructed the court docket that Kumar had to be puzzled for ascertaining the purpose in the back of the crime, the weapon used within the homicide and the restoration of the garments worn by way of him right through the incident. Additionally Learn – Particular Cellular group arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar from Mundka space of ​​Delhi: Delhi Police

Police arrested Sushil Kumar and someone else on Sunday in reference to the alleged homicide of a wrestler in a quarrel at Chhatrasal Stadium. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Particular Cellular) PS Kushwaha stated on Sunday that Sushil Kumar (38) and his affiliate Ajay alias Sunil (48) have been arrested from Mundka. Additionally Learn – Wrestler wrestler Sushil Kumar didn’t get anticipatory bail in homicide case

In line with the police, Sagar Dhankhar used to be killed within the alleged attack by way of Sushil Kumar and a few different wrestlers at the evening of Would possibly 4 on the Chhatrasal Stadium advanced within the nationwide capital, whilst Sagar’s pals Sonu and Amit Kumar have been injured. .

On Would possibly 18, a Delhi court docket refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil. The court docket had stated that wrestling participant Sushil prima facie is the principle conspirator and the costs leveled in opposition to him are critical. Delhi Police has sentenced sections 302 (homicide), 308 (non-intentional homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (inflicting critical damage), 323 (voluntarily inflicting harm), 341 (wrongfully restraining) on this case. And has filed an FIR below 506 (felony intimidation).

Sections 188 (disobedience of public servant order), 269 (risk of unfold of illness an infection because of negligence), 120-B (felony conspiracy) and 34 (commonplace purpose) of Indian Penal Code and likewise below quite a lot of sections of Hands Act. A case has been registered.

(enter language)