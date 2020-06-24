Writer-Director of ‘The Great Santini’ Was 88 – Variety

Lewis John Carlino, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director, and playwright recognized for writing and directing “The Great Santini,” died on June 17 on Whidbey Island in Washington state, his household has introduced. He was 88.

Carlino acquired an Oscar nomination with Gavin Lambert for greatest tailored screenplay for the 1978 drama “I By no means Promised You a Rose Backyard,” primarily based on the novel by Joanne Greenberg. In 1979, he wrote and directed the screenplay for “The Great Santini,” from the novel by Pat Conroy. The movie earned Academy Award nominations for Robert Duvall for his portrayal of a Marine pilot and for Michael O’Keefe because the son of Duvall’s character.

His screenwriting credit embody John Frankenheimer’s “Seconds,” “The Sailor Who Fell From Grace With the Sea,” which he additionally directed and co-produced; “The Brotherhood,” starring Kirk Douglas; “The Mechanic,” starring Charles Bronson; and “Resurrection,” starring Ellen Burstyn. Throughout manufacturing of “The Brotherhood,” he met Jilly Chadwick, whom he would marry in 1976.

In 1984, Carlino directed Jacqueline Bisset, Rob Lowe and Andy McCarthy in “Class,” and in 1985 his screenplay “Haunted Summer time” was produced. His work in tv included “Honor Thy Father,” from the novel by Homosexual Talese; “In Search Of America,” “Doc Elliot,” “The place Have All The Individuals Gone” and “The Brick And The Rose.”

Carlino, the son of Sicilian immigrants, was born in Queens, N.Y. on Jan. 1, 1932. He served as a medic within the US Air Power in the course of the Korean Conflict.

He went on to check theater at El Camino Junior Faculty, the place he met his first spouse, Natelle, with whom he had three kids — Voné Natelle (1959-1988), Ida Alessandra (1964), and Lewis John II (1965-2018). He enrolled within the College of Communications at College of Southern California, taking his graduate diploma in playwriting.

Carlino’s first performs have been produced within the College’s Workshop Theater and later carried out by the American Nationwide Theatre and Academy, with Carlino directing. He then returned to New York the place he was admitted to the New Dramatists Committee and the Playwright’s Unit of the Actor’s Studio.

For a short time, he taught playwriting at Columbia College, earlier than deciding to dedicate all his time to the theater, starting with a sequence of three works: “Cages,” starring Shelley Winters and Jack Warden; “Telemachus Clay”; and “Doubletalk,” starring Franchot Tone and Ruth White. These performs earned Carlino the Vernon Rice Award for contributions to the Off-Broadway theatre and the New York Critics’ Drama Desk Award. in 1967, his play “The Train” was produced on Broadway and starred Anne Jackson and Stephen Joyce.

He moved to Whidbey Island along with his spouse in 1996, the place he was instrumental within the forming of the Whidbey Island Middle for the Arts.

He’s survived by his daughter, Alessandra Carlino, grandson, Duncan Kyle O’Bryan, and great-granddaughter, June Alice O’Bryan.