Writer Of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” Shares Thoughts On Drama’s Shocking Conclusion And More

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is a sci-fi motion thriller starring Kim Rae Gained as Ji Oh, a person who’s being chased for his particular talents, and Lee Da Hee as Gu Reum, a violent crimes detective who’s the one one who remembers him. The drama got here to a surprising finish earlier this month because it hinted at Ji Oh changing into the villain as an alternative of the hero, drawing anticipation for a second season.

The drama’s author Cheon Sung Il kicked off the interview by describing how the phrase “biotechnology” gave him the preliminary inspiration for the script. He shared, “Life and engineering, organisms and inorganic issues. I questioned in the event that they may very well be put collectively naturally.”

When requested whether or not there have been any elements of the drama he felt happy with or disillusioned by, Cheon Sung Il commented, “I’m happy with the drama being produced and finally aired. It was a drama that couldn’t be simply produced as a result of its style, composition, and funds. The threat was excessive sufficient that even the director known as it a problem. After I take into consideration that, I don’t even have sufficient power left to consider something that I remorse.”

In response to the drama’s impactful ending, Cheon Sung Il defined, “I considered the ending not from Ji Oh’s perspective however from the attitude of standard individuals. I used to be unable to reply by way of fantasy the query, ‘Would we be capable to settle for Ji Oh as our neighbor or household?’. I feel the drama’s conclusion was not what Ji Oh had chosen, however somewhat the consequence that we created for him. Of course, once I was writing the final episode I believed, ‘I’ll in all probability get plenty of criticism for this.’”

He additionally expressed his gratitude for the solid as he stated, “I’m so grateful that the actors who participated within the drama have been expert past my expectations. The message I need to give to them is, ‘Thanks for being part of such a tough manufacturing, and please assist me out subsequent time as properly.’”

A couple of much-anticipated second season, Cheon Sung Il commented, “For there to be a season two, there must be not less than two of the next: viewership scores, viewers opinions, and revenue. At present, there aren’t any discussions happening.”

Wrapping up the interview by sharing what the drama means to him, Cheon Sung Il shared, “I believed for a very long time about what it means to be a author, however I couldn’t discover a solution. After a while, I lastly realized I’m somebody who not less than discovered a motive to stay. I used to be writing ‘L.U.C.A.: The Starting’ once I stumbled on the reply, so I feel I’ll bear in mind it as a manufacturing that gave me a tough reply.”

