Writer Of “Repair You” Explains Hopes For The Drama And Why The Main Cast Is Perfect For Their Roles

The author of medical drama “Repair You,” Lee Hyang Hee, lately mentioned how the story got here to be, working with the solid, and extra.

KBS 2TV’s “Repair You” is about psychiatrists who imagine in “therapeutic” their sufferers, relatively than “curing” them. The drama stars Shin Ha Kyun as psychiatrist Lee Shi Joon and Jung So Min as musical actress Han Woo Joo, who has mood points.

When requested why she wrote “Repair You,” Lee Hyang Hee answered, “Everybody has emotional ache. They only haven’t been recognized but. Individuals are sometimes not used to opening up about their harm emotions. Though ‘Repair You’ is only a fictional drama, I ready it with hopes that it turns into consolation to those that have been emotionally harm and that it’ll open up minds relating to psychological sicknesses.”

She additionally spoke concerning the difficulties scripting this drama, sharing, “I used to be apprehensive {that a} misunderstanding would come up a few affected person that was totally different from the producer’s intention, so I paid a number of consideration to that. For a lot of the sufferers in ‘Repair You,’ I attempted to write down it warmly from their standpoint.”

She moreover defined that whereas a number of the sufferers’ instances in “Repair You” are from books and papers, a lot of them are personally derived from psychiatrists and sufferers.

Beforehand, Lee Hyang Hee had talked about that via “Repair You,” she started working with actors she had needed to work with. She defined why she needed to work with these actors, saying, “Shin Ha Kyun, Jung So Min, Tae In Ho, and Park Ye Jin are all actors like destiny.”

She continued, “Whereas creating the character of Lee Shi Joon, the actor I naturally considered was Shin Ha Kyun, and whereas pondering of him, I used to be in a position to good the position. Jung So Min has each the water and hearth picture that her character Han Woo Joo possesses, whereas including her personal aptitude.”

Lee Hyang Hee added, “Tae In Ho’s character In Dong Hyuk is troublesome to painting as a result of he’s all the time strolling on skinny ice. Nevertheless, along with his stunning performing talents, he’s filling within the cracks. Whereas creating the personalities inside ‘Repair You,’ there have been three actors I naturally considered. The second was Park Ye Jin. She is completely portraying Ji Younger Received’s rationality and heat. I’m glad to have gotten to work with them.”

“Repair You” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)