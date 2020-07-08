Writer Of Song Ji Hyo’s New Drama Talks About The Cast’s Strengths, Reasons For Creating A Romance Drama, And More

JTBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Was It Love?” can be premiering quickly!

“Was It Love?” is a romantic comedy starring Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mother who has been dwelling on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having already given up on romance, she immediately finds herself embarking on an surprising second chapter of her love life when 4 very totally different males enter her story on the similar time.

Lee Seung Jin, the author, revealed what to sit up for forward of the drama’s premiere.

First, Lee Seung Jin described the drama as a never-before-seen romance that offers with a “love pentagon.” Lee Seung Jin stated, “I hope you consider your old flame, your shining 20s, and a romance of 5 colours whereas watching the heart-fluttering affection towards the 4 males.”

Lee Seung Jin defined why she selected to create a romance drama. “We reside in a technology the place we surrender on love and desires,” she stated. “Love and desires have sooner or later turn out to be a luxurious, as we reside a heartless actuality on a regular basis. I began this drama in hopes that I may lengthen this luxurious to somebody for only one hour, twice per week.” She then expressed her want to current a lightweight, romance-filled, and constantly humorous drama to these dwelling troublesome lives.

She then talked in regards to the forged, which incorporates Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Jun, Song Jong Ho, Koo Ja Sung, and Kim Min Joon. “The forged may be very becoming,” she stated. “The shiny and courageous Song Ji Hyo is 100 p.c like her character Noh Ae Jung. We’re trying ahead to how the mischievous-looking Son Ho Jun will turn out to be much more terribly mischievous via his character Oh Dae Oh.”

She continued, “We’re positive Song Jong Ho, who’s neat and type however witty while you discuss to him, will painting each the pitiful and profitable traits of his character effectively.” Lee Seung Jin additionally shared that Koo Ja Sung’s candy smile and heat method of speaking have been excellent for the character Oh Yeon Woo, and Kim Min Joon was similar to how the author imagined the character Goo Pa Do.

Lee Seung Jin concluded with what she needs to reward viewers. “We imagine these days that we will need to have time and cash in an effort to obtain our desires and discover love,” she stated. “By means of our deliberately extravagant drama, I wish to reward viewers with the sensation of pleasure that comes with not understanding when that sense of affection one had felt earlier than will discover them once more, in addition to the consolation of understanding that they’re worthy of being beloved.”

She continued, “I really hope this drama’s mere existence will enable somebody who has had a nasty day to really feel higher.”

“Was It Love?” is premieres on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try the spotlight reel for the drama right here!

