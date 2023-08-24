Writers And Actors On Strike Hit The Streets Of New York:

Writers upon a picket line within New York City upon Wednesday stated they were sad that contract talks with movie and TV makers might not work out, but they were still going to keep the strike going.

“The producers are being very dramatic, and I think the talks are about to break down,” stated Bill Scheft, who wrote for David Letterman’s late-night shows for 24 years and was a WGA shop steward there. During that time, he was nominated for several Emmys as well as served as a WGA shop steward.

Scheft, who is also a member of SAG-AFTRA, marched outside the Netflix as well as Warner Bros. Discovery offices within Manhattan on Wednesday morning as part of a SAG-AFTRA Young Performers Picket. About 100 people were there.

More Than 100 Days Have Passed Since Hollywood Was Shut Down:

Many people woke up to the news that talks on the West Coast seemed to have fallen apart overnight, with the AMPTP leaking its offer to writers from August 11 and the group calling the move an attempt “to jam us.”

The Writers Guild of America, which represents screenwriters, decided to go on strike on May 1. Since then, Hollywood has been mostly shut down for over 100 days.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, which represents actors, went on strike on July 13. This was the first time in 63 years that both big unions were on strike at the same time.

Both Unions Have Said No To Plans From The AMPTP To Continue Their Contracts:

The Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers made plans to renew contracts, but neither group liked them. The use of AI as well as 3D scanning technology is a major point of disagreement.

The directors and big movie companies that back them want a wide license so they can use the technology in any way they want. Writers and artists want to come to an understanding on how, where, and when it may be used.

Peter R. Feuchtwanger, a recent Academy Nicholl screenplay fellow and part of the International Screenwriters Development Slate who wants to join the Guild, said, “Yesterday, there was a sense that maybe this was coming to an end.”

It Doesn’t Look Like The Final Chapter Is In Sight Yet:

“Right now, it doesn’t look like the conclusion is close at all. But artists are still just as determined as they were before. The three young SAG-AFTRA members stated that they are staying busy and coming up with new ideas during the strike, which is happening during their summer break.

Smith said that it’s “disappointing” that it’s been going on for so long. “You would have assumed or at least hoped that they might have come to an understanding on this,” she said. “That’s why we’re out here.

While both sides continue to fight through their lawyers, VentureBeat took an in-depth look at the technology in question and found that there’s an important difference that needs to be made if the two sides are going to come to an understanding that is good for both of them. AI is not the same as 3D scans, and most movie providers only offer a single of the two technologies.

Using 3D Scan Actors Were Swapped Out For 3D Doubles:

Most tech companies also think that actors as well as writers should be paid for their work, no matter how it’s done, and that their business would be harmed if actors were substituted alongside 3D doubles as well as writers were replaced with computer-generated texts.

Scheft, who had been through previous WGA as well as SAG-AFTRA strikes, thought that the directors would now try to reach an agreement with the players first.

“I think that’s an easier settlement to make,” he said. “It’s also better for the AMPTP’s image to not have well-known people on the picket line.”

He also said, “Let me say one thing about my SAG-AFTRA brothers and sisters: they have given the picket line a lot of energy.” They understand. And it has helped us a lot.

Scheft Said That When You Proceed On Strike, There Is A Time When The First Few Days Are Like A High School Reunion:

Every day for a month, I stood outside Silvercup Studios, and Ryan Murphy didn’t care, and people just walked by without a care in the world. It felt like the loser’s locker room. It was the correct spot, but I didn’t see any power or force in it.”

“When you go on strike, there’s a time when the first few days are like a high school gathering. Scheft said, “You see people you haven’t seen in a long time.”

“As well as then, I think, one time they were out there it became very real, it became much more about ‘When was my show coming back? I think the mood changed, as there was a sense of urgency to it. It got very personal and important.

VentureBeat Figured Out How To Move.AI Will Release A New Motion Capture App Next Month That Works With A Single Smartphone Camera:

And that’s the thing they brought that to it. I could not be happier. Things are changing fast, though.

VentureBeat found out that an AI company called Move.AI plans to release next month an innovative motion capture app that only needs a single smartphone camera. This would make it much easier and cheaper to make 3D digital models move.

Digital Domain, a 3D scanning business, said it planned to use AI to build “fully digital human” models that would be controlled by AI robots.

Feuchtwanger Stated That Each Time They Attempt To Split Us, It Doesn’t Work:

When the AMPTP released their new offer, Feuchtwanger saw it as another move to “push a wedge via this strike.” He said it wasn’t going to work.

“Every time they strive to do something that divides us, it backfires,” said Feuchtwanger. “It just makes picket lines more angry, and I don’t think they get that.”