Writers Guild Awards 2021 Winners: Full List

The Writers Guild of America will hand out its prime movie and TV honors on Sunday on the guild’s 73rd annual awards ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m. PT. This yr’s digital presentation is hosted by multi-hyphenate Kal Penn.

Hulu’s “The Nice” and Netflix’s “Ozark” have been among the many early winners in TV. The Hulu sequence received for episodic comedy for author Tom McNamara. “Ozark” scored for episodic drama sequence for “Fireplace Pink” penned by Miki Johnson.

Netflix scored one other win for tailored longform for “The Queen’s Gambit,” penned by Scott Frank and Allan Scott from the novel by Walter Tevis. FX was represented within the authentic longform warmth for “Mrs. America,” for the group led by showrunner/govt producer Dahvi Waller.

Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” prevailed within the animation class, giving Nick Adams the trophy for the “Xerox of a Xerox” episode of the offbeat sequence’ ultimate season. Showtime’s “Stephen Colbert’s Election Evening 2020” particular clinched the laurel for comedy/123 particular.

Right here’s the total winners listing, which will likely be up to date reside.

FILM

Authentic Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros) – Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King, Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

“Palm Springs” (Hulu/Neon) – Screenplay by Andy Siara, Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow

“Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options) – Written by Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios) – Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Written by Aaron Sorkin

Tailored Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios) – Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Primarily based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Primarily based on the Play Written by August Wilson

“Information of the World” (Common Footage) – Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, Primarily based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles

“One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Screenplay by Kemp Powers, Primarily based on the Stage Play “One Evening in Miami” by Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger” (Netflix) – Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani, Primarily based on the E-book “The White Tiger” by Aravind Adiga

Documentary Screenplay

“All In: The Battle for Democracy” (Amazon Studios) – Written by Jack Youngelson

“The Dissident” (Briarcliff Leisure) – Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel

“Herb Alpert Is…” (Abramorama) – Written by John Scheinfeld

“Pink Penguins” (Common Footage) – Written by Gabe Polsky

“Completely Below Management” (Neon) – Written by Alex Gibney

TELEVISION

Drama Sequence

“Higher Name Saul,” Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; AMC

“The Boys,” Written by Eric Kripke, Ellie Monahan, Anslem Richardson, Craig Rosenberg, Michael Saltzman, Rebecca Sonnenshine; Amazon Prime Video

“The Crown,” Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix

“The Mandalorian,” Written by Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni; Disney Plus

“Ozark,” Written by Laura Deeley, Invoice Dubuque, Paul Kolsby, Miki Johnson, Chris Mundy, John Shiban, Ning Zhou, Martin Zimmerman; Netflix



Comedy Sequence

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Written by Larry David, Justin Hurwitz, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer; HBO

“The Nice,” Written by Vanessa Alexander, Tony McNamara, Tess Morris, Amelia Roper, Gretel Vella, James Wooden; Hulu

“PEN15,” Written by; Alyssa DiMari, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Josh Levine, Gabe Liedman, Rachele Lynn, Vera Santamaria, Diana Tay, Sam Zvibleman; Hulu

“Ted Lasso,” Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Invoice Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Invoice Wrubel; Apple TV Plus

“What We Do within the Shadows,” Written by Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Joseph Furey, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms; FX Networks

New Sequence

“Dave,” Written by Dave Burd, Vanessa McGee, Saladin Patterson, Luvh Rakhe, Alex Russell, Jeff Schaffer, Max Searle, Yamara Taylor; FX Networks

“The Flight Attendant,” Written by Kara Lee Corthron, Michael Foley, Ryan Jennifer Jones, Ticona S. Pleasure, Meredith Lavender, Jess Meyer, Daniele Nathanson, Marcie Ulin, Ian Weinreich, Steve Yockey; HBO Max

“The Nice,” Written by Vanessa Alexander, Tony McNamara, Tess Morris, Amelia Roper, Gretel Vella, James Wooden; Hulu

“Lovecraft Nation,” Written by Misha Inexperienced, Shannon Houston, Jonathan Kidd, Kevin Lau, Ihuoma Ofordire, Wes Taylor, Sonya Winton; HBO

“Ted Lasso,” Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Invoice Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Invoice Wrubel; Apple TV Plus

Authentic Lengthy Kind

“Soiled John: The Betty Broderick Story,” Written by Aaron Carew, Alexandra Cunningham, Lex Edness, Kevin J. Hynes, Juliet Lashinsky-Revene, Stacy A. Littlejohn, Katherine B. McKenna; USA

“Hollywood,” Written by Ian Brennan, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy, Reilly Smith; Netflix

>>WINNER: “Mrs. America,” Written by Tanya Barfield, Joshua Griffith, Sharon Hoffman, Boo Killebrew, Micah Schraft, April Shih, Dahvi Waller; FX Networks

“Security,” Written by Nick Santora; Disney Plus

“Uncle Frank,” Written by Alan Ball; Amazon Prime Video

Tailored Lengthy Kind

“Unhealthy Schooling,” Written by Mike Makowsky, Primarily based on the New York Journal article ” The Unhealthy Superintendent” by Robert Kolker; HBO

“Clouds,” Screenplay by Kara Holden; Story by Casey La Scala & Patrick Kopka and Kara Holden, Primarily based on the guide entitled “Fly A Little Greater’ by Laura Sobiech; Disney Plus

“The Good Lord Chicken,” Written by Jeff Augustin, Ethan Hawke, Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard, Kristen SaBerre, Lauren Signorino, Primarily based on the Novel by James McBride; Showtime

“Little Fires All over the place,” Written by Harris Danow, Rosa Handelman, Shannon Houston, Attica Locke, Raamla Mohamed, Amy Talkington, Liz Tigelaar, Nancy Gained, Primarily based on the guide by Celeste Ng; Hulu

>>WINNER: “The Queen’s Gambit,” Written by Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Primarily based on the novel by Walter Tevis; Netflix

Authentic and Tailored Brief Kind New Media

>>WINNER: “#FREERAYSHAWN,” Written by Marc Maurino; Quibi

“Higher Name Saul Worker Coaching: Authorized Ethics with Kim Wexler,” Written by Ariel Levine; AMC Digital on YouTube

“Most Harmful Recreation,” Written by Nick Santora, Story by Josh Harmon and Scott Elder; Quibi

* Per Writers Guild Awards submission guidelines, if there are inadequate entries in any class, these entries could also be positioned in one other class.

Animation

“A Springfield Summer season Christmas For Christmas” (The Simpsons), Written by Jessica Conrad; Fox

“Bart The Unhealthy Man” (The Simpsons), Written by Dan Vebber; Fox

“I, Carumbus” (The Simpsons), Written by Cesar Mazariegos; Fox

“Prank You for Being A Good friend” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Katie Crown; Fox

“Three Desires Denied” (The Simpsons), Written by Danielle Weisberg; Fox

>>WINNER: “Xerox of a Xerox” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Nick Adams; Netflix

Episodic Drama

“Unhealthy Selection Highway” (Higher Name Saul), Written by Thomas Schnauz; AMC

>>WINNER: “Fireplace Pink” (Ozark), Written by Miki Johnson; Netflix

“JMM” (Higher Name Saul), Written by Alison Tatlock; AMC

“Raised by Wolves” (Raised by Wolves), Written by Aaron Guzikowski; HBO Max

“One thing Unforgivable” (Higher Name Saul), Written by Peter Gould & Ariel Levine; AMC

“Bother Don’t Final At all times” (Euphoria), Written by Sam Levinson; HBO

Episodic Comedy

“Grandma & Chill” (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Written by Kyle Lau; Comedy Central

>>WINNER: “The Nice” (The Nice), Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

“It’s Not You, It’s Me” (Useless to Me), Written by Liz Feldman & Kelly Hutchinson; Netflix

“Pilot” (Ted Lasso), Teleplay by Jason Sudeikis & Invoice Lawrence, Story by Jason Sudeikis & Invoice Lawrence & Brendan Hunt & Joe Kelly; Apple TV Plus

“The Tank” (Grace & Frankie), Written by Alex Kavallierou; Netflix

“Trick” (Excessive Upkeep), Written by Isaac Oliver; HBO

Comedy/Selection Speak Sequence

“Desus & Mero,” Writers: Daniel “Desus Good” Baker, Claire Friedman, Ziwe Fumudoh, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel “The Child Mero” Martinez, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Younger; Showtime

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman; TBS

“Final Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO

“Late Evening with Seth Meyers,” Head Author: Alex Baze Writing Supervised by: Seth Reiss Nearer Look Writing Supervised by: Sal Gentile Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, John Mulaney, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit, Jeff Wright; NBC

“The Late Present with Stephen Colbert,” Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Stephen T. Colbert, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; CBS

Comedy/Selection Specials

“30 Rock: A One-Time Particular,” Written by Tina Fey & Robert Carlock; NBC

“Father of the Bride Half 3 (ish),” Written by Nancy Meyers; YouTube

>>WINNER: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Evening 2020: Democracy’s Final Stand: Constructing Again America Nice Once more Higher 2020,” Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; Showtime

“Yearly Departed,” Head Author: Bess Kalb Writers: Karen Chee, Akilah Inexperienced, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard; Amazon Studios

Comedy/Selection Sketch Sequence

>>WINNER: “At Residence with Amy Sedaris,” Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Cole Escola, Peter Grosz, Amy Sedaris; truTV

“How To with John Wilson,” Writers: Michael Koman, John Wilson; HBO

“The Amber Ruffin Present,” Head Author: Jenny Hagel Writers: Demi Adejuyigbe, Shantira Jackson, Dewayne Perkins, Amber Ruffin Further Materials by John Lutz; Peacock

Quiz and Viewers Participation

“Hollywood Recreation Evening,” Head Writers: Ann Slichter, Grant Taylor Writers: Michael Agbabian, Allie Kokesh, Dwight D. Smith; NBC

“Jeopardy!,” Writers: Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Billy Wisse; ABC

“Weakest Hyperlink,” Head Author: Ann Slichter Writers: Chip Dornell, Paul Greenberg, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Mona Mira, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Chris Sturgeon, Grant Taylor; NBC

“Who Needs to Be a Millionaire Superstar Season,” Head Author: Bobby Patton Writers: Alan Bailey, Josh Halloway, Seth Harrington, Shawn Kennedy; Disney/ABC Syndication

Daytime Drama

“Days of Our Lives,” Head Author: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

“Normal Hospital,” Head Writers: Dan O’Connor, Christopher Van Etten Affiliate Head Author: Anna Theresa Cascio Writers: Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Fortunate Gold, Kate Corridor, Elizabeth Korte, David Rupel, Lisa Seidman, Donny Sheldon, Scott Sickles; ABC

Kids’s Episodic, Lengthy Kind and Specials

“Countdown” (The Astronauts), Written by Dan Knauf; Nickelodeon

“Mo Willems And The Storytime All Stars Current: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime,”

Written by Mo Willems, Primarily based on the youngsters’s books and revealed by Hyperion: Leonard the Horrible Monster; Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Story; A Busy Creature’s Day Consuming!; Elephant and Piggy’s Ready is Not Straightforward!; and Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus; HBO Max

“The Not Too Late Present with Elmo,” Writers: Geri Cole, Scott Grey, Benjamin Lehmann, Wendy Marston, Andrew Moriarty, Ken Scarborough, Moujan Zolfaghari; HBO Max

“The Energy of We: A Sesame Avenue Particular,” Written by Geri Cole; HBO Max

>>WINNER: “The Sleepover,” Written by Sarah Rothschild; Netflix

“Talking of Most cancers” (Alexa & Katie), Written by Leo Chu & Eric S. Garcia & Julia Miranda; Netflix

Documentary Script — Present Occasions

“Brokers of Chaos, Half I,” Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Movies

>>WINNER: “Brokers of Chaos, Half II,” Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Movies

“The Selection 2020: Trump vs. Biden” (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

“Whose Vote Counts” (Frontline), Written by Jelani Cobb, June Cross & Tom Jennings; PBS

Documentary Script — Different Than Present Occasions

>>WINNER: “Opioids, Inc.” (Frontline), Written by Tom Jennings; PBS

“The Poison Squad” (American Expertise), Written by John Maggio; PBS

“The Violence Paradox” (Nova), Written by Michael Bicks and Anna Lee Strachan; PBS

Information Script — Often Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

>>WINNER: “Anger in America” (World Information Tonight with David Muir), Written by Dave Bloch, David Muir, Karen Mooney, David Schoetz; ABC Information

“Important Situation” (60 Minutes), Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Younger; CBS Information

“Gale Sayers Obit,” Written by Joe McLaughlin; WCBS-TV

“The Wild West of Covid Testing” (60 Minutes), Written by Sharyn Alfonsi, Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS Information

Information Script – Evaluation, Characteristic or Commentary

“Exhume the Reality” (60 Minutes), Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Younger; CBS Information

>>WINNER: “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming,” Written by Dave Bloch; ABC Information

“The African Basketball Path” (60 Minutes), Written by Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS Information

Digital Information

“Pornhub Doesn’t Care,” Written by Samantha Cole and Emanuel Maiberg; Vice.com

“This Week Has Occurred Earlier than,” Written by Julia Craven; Slate.com

>>WINNER: “The Retailer That Known as the Cops on George Floyd,” Written by Aymann Ismail; Slate.com

“Why Did the Authorities Separate This Household?” Written by Jeremy Stahl; Slate.com