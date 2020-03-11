Writers Guild Cancels Face-to-Face Member Meetings Due to Coronavirus

The Writers Guild of America West has referred to as off a membership assembly scheduled for Tuesday night time on the Hollywood Palladium as a precaution in opposition to the coronavirus.

The WGA additionally stated its negotiating committee won’t maintain face-to-face conferences with members and can as a substitute share the details about the upcoming negotiations through e mail over the subsequent two weeks. The guild notified its 10,000 members concerning the choice on Tuesday.

The WGA and the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers are scheduled to start bargaining on March 23. The present three-year deal expires on Might 1.

The transfer comes a day after SAG-AFTRA suspended all in-person union conferences to assist cease the unfold of coronavirus. The performers union introduced the transfer as a part of “social-distancing ways to assist cut back the opportunity of potential publicity or transmission by way of journey and attendance at face-to-face conferences.”

On March 7, leaders of the Administrators Guild of America accepted a three-year successor deal to the DGA grasp contract, triggering a ratification vote by the 18,000 members. The DGA revealed that the settlement features a vital enhance in residuals for high-budget streaming content material, pension, wages and TV artistic rights.

The AMPTP will doubtless suggest that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA settle for phrases and situations related to these within the DGA deal.