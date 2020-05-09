Writers Guild Contract Negotiations Pushed Back a Week – Variety

With no fanfare, Hollywood studios and leaders of the Writers Guild of America have moved again the beginning of masters contract negotiations a week to Could 18.

Representatives of the WGA and the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers weren’t instantly accessible for remark in regards to the change, which was revealed Saturday.

The 2 sides had exchanged proposals, as scheduled, on Could 1 upfront of beginning negotiations remotely on Could 11. They’re going through a June 30 contract expiration. The WGA and the AMPTP initially agreed in early March to launch talks on March 23, however the coronavirus pandemic disrupted these plans.

In line with sources, the important thing points for the WGA embody:

— Enhancements within the cost construction for junior writers in “mini rooms,” by which small teams of writers work on a few collection scripts in lieu of a produced pilot.

— Enhancements in streaming residuals for made-for-subscription video on demand, or SVOD, and reuse. This was a key acquire within the settlement ratified final month by members of the Administrators Guild of America.

— Positive aspects in the best way “span” work-term points are calculated and compensated for writers working for prolonged stretches on restricted collection with solely six to 12 episodes per season, relatively than the normal 22 episodes. They’re additionally hoping to enhance the period of time that writers might be contractually certain to these exhibits. This was a key problem within the 2017 negotiations.

— Modifications to Pension and Well being plan contributions. In mid-April, WGA West govt director David Younger, the guild’s lead negotiator, raised the problem of easing eligibility for medical insurance for members who would lose their protection later this 12 months. He referred to as the AMPTP “despicable” when its president, Carol Lombardini, mentioned that she would wish to seek the advice of with the studios. That led to hypothesis that the dispute may derail the beginning of talks, however the WGA notified its members on April 30 that negotiations would proceed as deliberate.

The WGA negotiations can also be happening whereas SAG-AFTRA remains to be holding its grasp contract negotiations. The talks with the performers union and the AMPTP started on April 27 — additionally on a distant foundation and with either side pledging to stick to a information blackout till the talks are accomplished. The SAG-AFTRA contract additionally has a June 30 expiration.