Writers Guild Debuts Enhanced Staffing Platform for Agent-Less Members – Variety

The Writers Guild of America has rolled out what it’s touting as an enhanced on-line staffing and improvement platform to attach writers straight with showrunners, producers, and executives — aimed partly at members who don’t have brokers.

The guild’s announcement concerning the year-old WGA Platform was notable in that it didn’t point out brokers. It’s the most recent in an extended line of do-it-yourself initiatives for its members, many who had been compelled to fireplace their brokers a 12 months in the past. Thursday’s message underlines the rivalry by guild leaders: Brokers are usually not important for members to acquire work.

The WGA Platform was launched within the wake of guild leaders telling their 15,000 members on April 12, 2019, that they had been required to fireplace their brokers if the brokers had not agreed to WGA bans on packaging charges and affiliate manufacturing. The 4 largest Hollywood companies — CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Companions — have held out in opposition to such bans and CAA, UTA and WME have sued the WGA on antitrust grounds.

The WGA Platform now options author, producer, and government profile pages; in-platform messaging; a tv staffing submission system; a board for posting and submitting to open writing assignments; and lists of spec and pilot concepts. The platform additionally gives “unprecedented” entry to jobs for new expertise and writers from underrepresented communities.

“We began engaged on these enhancements effectively earlier than the Covid-19 pandemic turned our trade the other way up,” stated WGAW Board Member Luvh Rakhe. “The upgraded Platform will likely be a useful resource for members to remain linked whilst we should bodily separate. Down the street, we hope this contributes to the trade’s restoration as a result of the work of writers will likely be essential to that.”

The WGA Platform has greater than 9,700 author profiles with 1,300 executives and producers having created accounts. The guild stated greater than 200 collection showrunners have used the platform’s Staffing Submission System to submit job openings, leading to greater than 12,000 submissions from writers, whereas 140 open writing assignments have been posted, producing 2,100 submissions from writers.

The WGA additionally asserted in February that its employees had assisted in negotiating greater than 100 offers in latest months for members with out brokers. Greater than 80 companies, together with APA, Abrams, Buchwald, Gersh, Progressive Artists, Kaplan Stahler, Paradigm, Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and Verve, have agreed to simply accept the WGA’s bans on company packaging charges and affiliate manufacturing possession.

Variety reported this week that WGA leaders keep that the sentiment among the many guild’s practically 15,000 members stays overwhelmingly supportive of their resolution to ban brokers from receiving packaging charges on TV reveals from manufacturing entities. Sources on the Massive four companies say a deal is do-able if the WGA will comply with permitting writers the selection to work with companies that providing packaging and manufacturing entities.