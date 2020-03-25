Writers Guild Leaders Tell Members Contract May Be Extended Past May 1

Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have advised members that they might want to increase to present contract past its present May 1 expiration as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Members obtained the message on Tuesday afternoon, a day after Selection reported that the WGA was evaluating its choices for conducting contract talks with Hollywood’s main studios that have been to have began on March 23. The coronavirus prevention measures seem to have made it untenable for the perimeters to carry a face-to-face bargaining session.

The WGA and Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers try to return to phrases on an extension date for the guild’s current Minimal Fundamental Settlement that covers most movie and TV work. The present pact is about to run out May 1. However given the upheaval to common enterprise introduced on by the coronavirus pandemic, the perimeters want extra time to barter what is certain to be a troublesome and complicated pact addressing compensation points in a fast-changing content material panorama.

The WGA additionally stated it won’t search a strike authorization from members previous to May 1: “Though we had initially deliberate to fulfill with the AMPTP starting March 23rd, given the present well being disaster we can not successfully negotiate this essential three-year settlement in our common style. It is probably not potential to conclude a brand new contract by May 1st, nor will we be asking you for a strike authorization vote within the interim.”

The AMPTP had no remark. Right here’s the message that went out to members:

Pricey Members,

We hope this electronic mail finds you all doing in addition to might be anticipated on this time of uncertainty and instability.

It’s in that spirit that we need to replace you on our present scenario with the AMPTP. Though we had initially deliberate to fulfill with the AMPTP starting March 23rd, given the present well being disaster we can not successfully negotiate this essential three-year settlement in our common style. It is probably not potential to conclude a brand new contract by May 1st, nor will we be asking you for a strike authorization vote within the interim. Even when no new contract is in place by May 1st, writers can proceed working beneath the 2017 settlement. We’re discussing a number of choices with the businesses, together with a possible contract extension, however we predict it’s top to proceed to guage the continuously – it appears hourly – altering scenario earlier than making a choice about probably the most strategically optimum method ahead.

This isn’t a time for rash selections or pressured outcomes. As an alternative we’re conferring with public well being authorities, monetary analysts, different guilds and unions, legislators, profit fund consultants and others to collect data because the scenario continues to evolve.

The Negotiating Committee continues to fulfill recurrently – by way of teleconference – to debate choices. Though we understand that members wish to know precisely what is going to occur and when, these determinations might take a while, so we ask in your persistence and understanding. The committee is decided to make the absolute best resolution concerning the path ahead. Relaxation assured, we’ll proceed to place writers’ well being and their present and future well-being above all else. To keep away from pointless nervousness and confusion, please bear in mind the one dependable supply of details about these MBA negotiations is your Guild.

In Solidarity,

MBA Negotiating Committee

Michele Mulroney, Co-Chair

Shawn Ryan, Co-Chair

Betsy Thomas, Co-Chair



David A. Goodman, Ex-Officio

Marjorie David, Ex-Officio

Beau Willimon, Ex-Officio

Kathy McGee, Ex-Officio

Bob Schneider, Ex-Officio