Writers Guild of America Schedules Awards Show for March 21

The 73rd version of the Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony has been scheduled for March 21, 2021 — 5 weeks earlier than the Oscars.

The WGA made the announcement Monday and stated submissions are open for function screenplays within the authentic, tailored, and documentary; in tv collection in drama, comedy, and new; for TV-Radio-New Media scripts; and for the Paul Selvin Award, offered by the WGA West.

Nominations can be introduced on Feb. 3 for the TV, New Media, Information, Radio/Audio, and Promotional Writing classes. Screenplay nominations can be unveiled on Feb. 16.

The TV and New Media eligibility interval is for content material first broadcast or exhibited between Jan 1, 2020 and Dec 31, 2020 besides for information and TV documentaries, which is between Oct. 1, 2019 and Nov 30, 2020. The function movie screenplay eligibility interval requirement is for a movie to have been exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles for one week between Jan. 1, 2020 – Feb. 28, 2021

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences introduced in June that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast had been postponed by two months, to April 25, 2021. Selection was the primary to report that the Academy was contemplating delaying the massive evening within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WGA follows within the footsteps of the Oscars, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, DGA Awards and BAFTA Movie Awards, which have all pushed their dates and eligibility durations for function movies as a result of pandemic. The WGA didn’t announce the areas of the ceremonies, which normally happen at concurrent occasions in Los Angeles and New York.

This 12 months’s WGA Awards honored “Parasite” for authentic screenplay, “Jojo Rabbit” for tailored screenplay, “Succession” for each greatest drama and greatest drama episode, “Barry” for greatest comedy and “Lifeless to Me” for comedy episode.