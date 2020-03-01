Writers Guild Says It Helped Negotiate 100 Deals for Agent-Less Members

The Writers Guild of America has asserted that it has assisted in negotiating greater than 100 offers in current months for members with out brokers.

The missive from the WGA West board of administrators comes almost a 12 months after the guild leaders ordered their 15,000 members to fireside their brokers if the brokers had not agreed to WGA bans on packaging charges and affiliate manufacturing. The 5 largest Hollywood brokers have held out in opposition to such bans and CAA, UTA and WME have sued the WGA on antitrust grounds.

The message underlines the competition by guild leaders that brokers usually are not important for members to acquire work.

“Lots of you have got managers, legal professionals and franchised brokers who can inform you about compensation traits,” the guild stated. “Over the previous few months, the Guild has offered steerage on over 100 particular person offers to members who’ve discovered themselves with out their regular advisors as a result of company marketing campaign.”

“In a number of dozens of these cases, Guild attorneys have negotiated closing phrases and circumstances. Consequently, the Guild has been in a position to get some direct data on present deal phrases that we’re pleased to share.”

The message included particular details about current offers that had been signed and famous that the WGA has beforehand printed a abstract of going charges for tv employment and pilot offers and can accomplish that once more after it receives sufficient contracts and knowledge from franchised businesses.

“With this data, we will perceive writers’ employment at a granular degree, publish details about compensation traits, and implement the contract exactly and proactively,” the message stated. “With information of employment practices all through the trade, you and your representatives might be higher geared up to barter honest compensation.”

Two weeks in the past, WGA West president David Goodman accused Hollywood expertise businesses of partaking in misconduct by harassing guild members. About 80 businesses, together with APA, Abrams, Buchwald, Gersh, Revolutionary Artists, Kaplan Stahler, Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and Verve, have agreed to simply accept the WGA’s bans on company packaging charges and affiliate manufacturing possession.