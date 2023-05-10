Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This series, Wrong Side of the Tracks, has everything fans of crime, action, thrillers, or drama are looking for.

One of the most well-known Spanish crime-thriller dramas, Wrong Side of the Tracks, made its debut on February 1, 2022.

Two excellent seasons of Wrong Side Television Tracks have captured the interest of viewers and received respectable ratings.

Since Wrong Side of the Tracks’ second season came to a close, fans have been clamouring for more.

It’s obvious that viewers are looking forward to getting all of their queries answered. For two seasons, Netflix’s popular drama “Wrong Side for the Tracks Season 3” has enthralled audiences through its dramatic, drama-filled story of power and greed.

It should go without saying that we would like a third season of this riveting Spanish thriller because Netflix released Wrong Side of Tracks season 2 some time ago so we are all still captivated by the series.

We are in for an explosive world packed with drugs and firearms in this trilogy, and the gripping narrative has kept us interested.

Whether it’s Tirso Abantos, the show’s grumpy protagonist, or another cast member, their acting prowess has contributed to this series’ charm.

And we are all over it when a series who has been touted to be the most anticipated Spanish drama debuts on Netflix! After seeing season 2, everyone is curious about Wrong Side of the Tracks season 3.

José Coronado, Nona Sobo, and Luis Zahera starred in the Hispanic drama television series Wrong Side of the Tracks, which Telecinco broadcast from February 1 to May 17, 2022.

The movie was acted by José Coronado, Nona Sobo, and Luis Zahera, and it was produced by Aitor Gabilondo and David Bermejo.

The drama, known in Spanish as Entrevas, follows the life of Tirso Abantos, a former soldier who now works at a home improvement store.

He launches a rescue operation, nevertheless, after learning that his granddaughter Irene has run into some issues with drug dealers. This series will appeal to those who appreciate dramatic action.

The second season’s performance is likewise strong. The television show is shown in both English and Spanish with English subtitles. In both seasons, there are eight episodes available.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 3 Release Date

The eight-episode first season of the Aitor Gabilondo and David Bermejo sitcom aired on February 1st, 2022.

The programme had excellent ratings and viewership, and it continued for a second season, which finished on May 17, 2022.

As a result, viewers are already speculating that the show has been renewed again a third season.

A third season of The Wrong Side of Tracks has officially been ordered. In late 2022, the show’s makers will make a renewal announcement.

The third season of Wrong Side of the Tracks will most likely air in the autumn of 2023, however the date has not been officially confirmed.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 3 Cast

José Coronado as Tirso Abantos

Luis Zahera as Ezequiel Fandiño

Nona Sobo as Irene Sánchez Abantos

Felipe Londoño as Nelson Gutiérrez

Laura Ramos as Gladys

Manolo Caro as Sanchís

Manuel Tallafé as Pepe

Itziar Atienza as Amanda Martos

María de Nati as Nata

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 3 Trailer

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 3 Plot

The plot of Wrong Side of the Tracks relies on Madrid’s Entrevias area, which is notoriously disliked.

The main character of the story is a former soldier named Tirso Abantos, who runs a hardware shop and just wants peace. He has no idea what his future holds.

Irene is Tirso’s adoptive granddaughter who is very brave. Her lover, Nelson, is able to steal narcotics from Sandro, the top drug dealer, because to her excessive rebelliousness.

Irene’s attempt to flee with her lover was unsuccessful when Sandro apprehended them and forcibly raped Irene.

Unaware of these facts, Tirso was outraged and made the decision to use a local police officer’s assistance to fight corruption.

The third season of Wrong Side of the Tracks has been eagerly awaited by the show’s audience. Additionally, there is a lot of speculative discussion on upcoming episodes.

So yet, there haven’t been any spoilers. Viewers could question what they’ll discover when the programme comes back in light of this. The forthcoming season’s cast and crew promised some intriguing changes.

Viewers of Wrong Side of the Tracks should expect a more compelling plot in season 3. The inclusion of fresh characters will improve the storyline.

More steps than ever before is the one constant for spectators. Compared to Season 2, Season 3 is expected to be more action-packed.

In order to keep viewers on edge, the producers vow that there will be bigger stakes and more tension.

As the programme pushes boundaries and delves into the brutal realm of urban crime, viewers should anticipate a remarkable season.

Tirso’s son Santi enters the hardware store to look for Yeyo. He finally frees him from his restraints. Yeyo assaults Santi before running away.

When Yeyo sees Tirso sitting in Pepe’s bar, he makes an effort to attack him. Gladys manages to survive the wound, and Pepe is the one who ultimately manages to catch Yeyo. After some time, he gave himself up to the law.

In an effort to find out more information about the Phantom, Ezequiel visits Sandro. However, Sandro begins to question Ezequiel. He learns that he possesses a bug concealed inside of him.

Nata Nelson assisted Nelson in shooting Sandro while he could hurt Ezequiel. Nelson’s life was saved by Nata. The authorities detain Ezekiel because of his affiliation with many criminal groups.

Irene was worried about her grandfather’s safety after hearing about the attack and arrived at the site right after. She gave him a hug as she expressed her relief over Tirso’s security.