Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The gritty Spanish drama “Wrong Side of the Tracks” (Entrevías) has captivated audiences with its raw portrayal of life in Madrid’s poorest neighborhood.

The series follows the story of Tirso Abantos, a retired military man turned vigilante. It has delivered three intense seasons of crime, family drama, and social commentary. As fans eagerly await news of the next installment, excitement is building for what promises to be an explosive fourth season.

With its unique blend of action, suspense, and complex character relationships, “Wrong Side of the Tracks” has become a standout in Netflix’s international lineup. The series has garnered critical acclaim for its unflinching look at class, corruption, and generational conflict issues.

As we anticipate the next chapter in this gripping saga, there’s much speculation about where the story will take us and how the characters we’ve come to know will evolve.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 Release Date:

While an official release date for “Wrong Side of the Tracks” Season 4 has not been announced, there are strong indications that the new season is coming. According to cast member Miguel Angel Jiménez, who plays Santi Abantos, filming for the fourth season has already been completed.

This revelation came through an interaction with fans on his Instagram page, where he confirmed that there would be a fourth season and that it had already been recorded.

Based on the production timeline of previous seasons and the information provided by Jiménez, it’s likely that “Wrong Side of the Tracks” Season 4 will premiere on Netflix sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

However, it’s important to note that the series typically debuts on the Spanish network Telecinco before making its way to Netflix for international audiences.

This staggered release schedule means that while Spanish viewers may see the new season earlier, global Netflix subscribers might have to wait longer for its streaming debut.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Series Storyline Overview:

Set in the Entrevías neighborhood of Madrid, “Wrong Side of the Tracks” centers on Tirso Abantos, a former military man who now runs a hardware store.

His quiet life is upended when his adopted granddaughter Irene, a rebellious teenager of Vietnamese origin, becomes entangled with local drug dealers.

The series kicks off when Irene and her Colombian boyfriend, Nelson, attempt to steal and sell heroin from a dangerous drug lord named Sandro.

As the situation spirals out of control, Tirso is compelled to take action against the criminals plaguing his neighborhood. He forms an unlikely alliance with Ezequiel, a corrupt but street-smart police officer, to combat the rising tide of crime and violence.

Throughout the series, we see Tirso’s struggle to protect his family and community while grappling with the moral complexities of vigilante justice.

The show explores themes of family loyalty, urban decay, and the clash between traditional values and modern realities. It paints a vivid picture of life in a marginalized community, where opportunities are scarce, and the line between right and wrong is often blurred.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Fugitives (@filmfugitives)

As the seasons progress, new threats emerge, alliances shift, and characters are forced to confront the consequences of their actions.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 – Expected Storyline:

While specific plot details for Season 4 are being kept under wraps, we can make some educated guesses based on how Season 3 concluded.

One of the most significant developments is likely to be the rise of Dulce, a new character introduced in the third season. With the death of previous drug lord Nata at the hands of Tirso, a power vacuum has been created in Madrid’s criminal underworld.

Dulce has shown ambitious tendencies and is perfectly positioned to fill this void. Season 4 may focus on her ascent to power and the challenges this poses for Tirso and his allies.

We can expect to see a complex cat-and-mouse game as Tirso attempts to outmaneuver this new threat while potentially dealing with the fallout from his actions in previous seasons.

The relationship between Tirso and his granddaughter Irene will likely remain a central focus of the show.

Their bond has been tested throughout the series. Season 4 may explore new dimensions of their dynamic as Irene navigates the dangers of her environment and personal growth.

Additionally, the corrupt police officer Ezequiel’s storyline is ripe for development. After narrowly avoiding prison at the end of Season 3, he may find himself in an even more precarious position, forced to make difficult choices that could put him at odds with Tirso or other characters.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Series list of Cast Members:

José Coronado as Tirso Abantos

Nona Sobo as Irene Sánchez Abantos

Luis Zahera as Ezequiel Fandiño

Felipe Londoño as Nelson Gutiérrez

Laura Ramos as Gladys

Manolo Caro as Sanchís

Manuel Tallafé as Pepe

Itziar Atienza as Amanda Martos

María de Nati as Nata (Seasons 1-3)

Franky Martín as Sandro Salazar Campos (Season 1)

María Molins as Jimena Abantos

Miguel Angel Jiménez as Santi Abantos

Michelle Calvó as Dulce (introduced in Season 3)

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 List of Episodes:

Currently, no official information is available regarding the episode titles or count for Season 4 of “Wrong Side of the Tracks.”

Previous seasons have consisted of 8 episodes each, so it’s reasonable to expect that Season 4 will follow a similar format. Once the official episode list is released, it will be added here.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Series Creators Team:

The creative force behind “Wrong Side of the Tracks” is a talented group of Spanish filmmakers and producers who have brought this gritty drama to life.

Creator David Bermejo, who developed the original concept, is at the helm. Bermejo’s vision has been crucial in shaping the show’s unique tone and perspective on Madrid’s urban landscape.

The writing team, which has been instrumental in crafting the intricate plotlines and character arcs, includes Jordi Terradas, Patricia Trueba, Víctor Pedreira, and Natxo López.

Their collaborative efforts have ensured that each episode is tightly scripted and packed with tension and drama.

The series’ production is a joint effort between Mediaset España and Alea Media. This partnership has allowed for high production values and the resources necessary to bring the world of Entrevías to the screen vividly.

Mediaset España, one of Spain’s largest media companies, has been crucial in giving the show a platform on Telecinco before its international release on Netflix.

The directors and cinematographers involved in the project have significantly contributed to establishing the show’s visual style.

Their work captures the gritty realism of the neighborhood while also creating moments of cinematic beauty amidst the urban decay. This attention to visual storytelling has been critical in the series’ ability to immerse viewers in its world.

Where to Watch Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4?

When “Wrong Side of the Tracks” Season 4 is released, it will follow the distribution pattern of previous seasons.

Initially, the show will premiere on Telecinco, one of Spain’s major television networks. This allows Spanish viewers to watch the series as it airs weekly on traditional television.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix for international audiences, including those in the United States.

The streaming giant has been instrumental in bringing the show to a global audience, making it accessible to viewers worldwide. Netflix typically releases the entire season at once, allowing for binge-watching of all episodes.

It’s worth noting that, as with previous seasons, there may be a delay between the Spanish television premiere and the Netflix release.

This means that while Spanish viewers may have earlier access, international fans must be patient for the Netflix debut.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 Trailer Release Date:

There is no official information regarding the release date for the “Wrong Side of the Tracks” Season 4 trailer.

Typically, trailers for Netflix series are released a few weeks to a month before the season premiere. The exact release date for Season 4 is unknown, so it’s difficult to predict when we might see the first trailer.

However, fans should monitor Netflix’s official social media channels and the accounts of the show’s cast members.

Teasers or announcements about upcoming trailers are often shared first through these platforms. Once a release date for Season 4 is announced, the trailer will follow shortly after, building anticipation for the new episodes.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 4 Final Words:

As “Wrong Side of the Tracks” prepares to enter its fourth season, the series is a testament to the power of gritty, realistic storytelling.

Its unflinching portrayal of life in Madrid’s toughest neighborhood has resonated with audiences worldwide, transcending language barriers to become a global hit on Netflix.

With the promise of new challenges for Tirso Abantos and the introduction of potentially game-changing characters like Dulce, Season 4 is poised to take the series to new heights.

Fans can look forward to more of the intense drama, complex character relationships, and social commentary that have made “Wrong Side of the Tracks” such a compelling watch.

As we await official announcements about the release date and plot details, one thing is sure: the streets of Entrevías still have many stories to tell, and viewers will eagerly tune in to see how this next chapter unfolds.