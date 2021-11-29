Wronged Us, the new open-world survival horror, captures us with its atmosphere in its new trailer

An abandoned city will turn into a nightmare in this horror game inspired by Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

The gender of Horror games, has been one of the most important for the industry for decades, with proposals that have managed to gain a foothold among the players by sharing certain mechanics or setting. Among them, franchises like Silent Hill have inspired many other titles, influences that we can find in Wronged Us.

The new title of Delusional Studios leads us to explore a small abandoned town, where we will face all kinds of mysteries, we will have to solve riddles and fight terrible monsters. In our chilling adventure, we can explore different areas of this city and interact with the NPC.

Wronged Us toma referencias de Dark Souls, Silent Hill y Resident EvilBased on the description of the study published by Gematsu, Wronged Us is still in a very early moment of development. This has been a personal project that has spanned a year and a half and the studio is currently hiring staff to complete the project. Developer talk about their influences, where would have taken the quest style what the NPCs give you and how they integrate into the world of Dark Souls.

It also refers to the atmosphere, history and the scenarios of Silent Hill, combining it with some mechanics and gameplay closest to Resident Evil. We just need to see the teaser gameplay that the studio has presented, to easily identify some of these references. We still do not have concrete information on its launch, although the game is planned to reach PCs and consoles throughout 2023. Meanwhile, this week we had access to news about the new project from Keiichiro Toyama, creator of Silent Hill.

More about: Wronged Us.