WTF With Marc Maron: Top Award for Podcast Academy First Ambie Awards

Marc Maron’s long-running “WTF” interview podcast is the recipient of the highest accolade for the Podcast Academy’s first-ever Ambies awards.

The Podcast Academy chosen “WTF With Marc Maron” because the winner of the inaugural Governors Award, which acknowledges a podcast or particular person for the “compelling influence they’ve had on the business.” Maron and “WTF” co-creator Brendan McDonald will settle for the award on the 2021 Ambies ceremony, scheduled for Might 16 in L.A.

The Ambies — an effort to create the podcast business’s model of the Oscars or Emmys — can be streamed stay on YouTube, Twitch and different platforms beginning at 5 p.m. PT (following a preshow beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT). The group introduced a complete of 164 Ambies nominees final month.

The independently produced “WTF With Marc Maron” premiered in September 2009 and since then has garnered greater than 600 million downloads over greater than 1,200 episodes. The present’s landmark 2015 episode with President Barack Obama broke podcast data when it was launched.

“‘WTF With Marc Maron’ has been a trailblazer for the medium since its inception and represents what’s distinctive concerning the business,” Donald Albright, Podcast Academy chairman and president/co-founder of podcast studio Tenderfoot TV, stated in a ready assertion. “As co-creators, producers and house owners of ‘WTF,’ Marc and Brendan have served as world pioneers for podcasters large and small, each in entrance of and behind the mic. The Podcast Academy is humbled to honor WTF with the first-ever Governors Award.”

Maron and McDonald stated in a joint assertion, “It’s a real honor to be acknowledged by our friends as a serious affect on the podcast medium. The present has developed into what it’s now via our persistence, creativity, self-discipline and curiosity. We’re grateful for this recognition and the liberty that podcasting affords us.”

Over greater than three a long time, Maron has been writing and performing comedy. On “WTF,” he’s interviewed individuals from all walks of life, together with comedians, actors, administrators, writers, authors and musicians. Company over time have included Robin Williams, Keith Richards, Stacey Abrams, Mel Brooks, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, John Legend, David Letterman, Sir Paul McCartney, Eddie Murphy, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Bruce Springsteen, Dick Van Dyke and Kate Winslet.

Maron starred in Netflix collection “Glow” and his scripted collection “Maron” aired for 4 seasons on IFC. His stand-up specials “Thinky Ache,” “Marc Maron: Too Actual” and 2020’s “Finish Instances Enjoyable” are at present streaming on Netflix. He additionally has had current roles in “Joker,” “Spenser Confidential,” “Sword of Belief” and “Stardust” and stars within the forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” alongside Jennifer Hudson. He additionally just lately wrapped filming on the function “To Leslie,” starring Andrea Riseborough and Allison Janney.

McDonald, govt producer and editor of “WTF With Marc Maron,” started working with Maron in 2004 in a partnership that included two radio reveals and a each day streaming video broadcast. McDonald additionally produces podcasts for MSNBC and beforehand served as a senior producer for the information community.

Based in February 2020, the Podcast Academy is a not-for-profit membership group whose constitution is to foster neighborhood, skilled improvement and connections within the business. The Ambies awards present is sponsored by Amazon Music, PRX, Tenderfoot TV and Wondery (just lately acquired by Amazon); Adobe Methods is sponsoring the preshow.