‘Wu Assassins’ Standalone Film ‘Fistful of Vengeance’ Set at Netflix

“Wu Assassins” is continuous at Netflix with a standalone film.

The movie, titled “Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance,” will likely be 90 minutes and can deliver again sequence stars Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao, and JuJu Chan Szeto. As well as, Pearl Thusi, Francesca Corney, Jason Tobin, and Rhatha Phongam will even star within the movie.

In line with a person with data of the sequence, the present might nonetheless probably return for a second season or different one other standalone story. The movie is about to shoot in Thailand with manufacturing companies supplied by Residing Movies.

Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou, and Yalun Tu — all of whom have been writers on Season 1 of the present — are writing the movie. Roel Reiné, who directed a number of episodes of the present, will direct the movie.

“Wu Assassins” was created by Tony Krantz and John Wirth. Season 1 consisted of 10 episodes and debut on Netflix in August 2019 to principally constructive critiques.

Within the present, Kai Jin (Uwais), a younger Chinatown chef in current day San Francisco, turns into entangled with the Chinese language Triad’s pursuit of lethal historic powers referred to as the “Wu Xing.” After an encounter with a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly turns into the Wu Murderer, utilizing his enhanced martial arts abilities to get better supernatural powers from 5 modern-day criminals threatening to make use of them to destroy the world.

“Fistful of Vengeance” isn’t the primary time a Netflix sequence has gotten a standalone particular remedy. The streamer beforehand gave the drama sequence “Sense8” a two-and-a-half hour finale particular in 2018 after the sequence was canceled following its second season. Extra lately, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” aired an interactive finale particular in 2020 following the present’s fourth and remaining season.