Wuolah is looking for a developer with a salary of up to 50,000 euros doing telecommuting

It is a reality that there are currently a large number of people who are actively looking for work in our country, one of these sectors being developers. If you are one of them, you should know that currently the Wuolah website, a referent in downloading notes at all educational levels, is looking for a developer to face the challenges of the future.

This job offer is really attractive for all people who are dedicated to programming. Specifically, because We are talking about a salary of between 40,000 and 50,000 euros gross per year with an indefinite contract, in the teleworking modality. This will allow you to have time flexibility and great autonomy to be able to work from wherever you want, not being limited to a geographical location. In addition, you will be inside Wuolah that aspires to continue growing due to the base of notes that is being cooked.

The requirements that must be met

Although this job offer can be seen as really attractive, it must be taken into account that has stringent requirements, looking for the best possible candidate. In this case, a person who meets these requirements is requested:

High knowledge of Javascript/TypeScript and CSS.

Demonstrable experience building complex interfaces (preferably with React).

Used to working with APIs.

Interest in good practices and making modular and scalable code.

Motivated by the UX/UI and with a product mentality.

Attention to detail and empathy with the users who are going to use the product.





To this is also added additional requirements such as have worked with NextJS and know concepts of SSR, SSG or ISR as well as having worked on React Native. It should also be noted that it is positively valued that you are an active user of Wuolah uploading your own content, and also that you know a little about SEO.

With regard to the tools used in this work environment, Notion stands out for example to document processes, Jira to manage tasks or Slack to communicate well with the team. But the most important thing in the end is knowing how to use Figma to collaborate in real time on all projects, as well as knowing how to move around Github, which is where all the code is stored.

How are you going to be able to register?

In case you feel compfully identified with this job offer, you will be able to present your candidacy for evaluation. In order to apply for the job, the process to follow is as follows: