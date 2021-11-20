WWE 2K22, 2K’s bet to make wrestling shine again

These are new times for WWE and Visual Concepts. The disaster of WWE 2K20 has taken a toll on the confidence of the players and it seems that the developers of NBA 2K are aware that they will have to grant many wishes to their fans to have the dream return to the rings. Will WWE 2K22 make it? I think there are reasons to be optimistic.

The magnitude of the WWE 2K20 earthquake was absolutely huge. So much so that WWE and Take-Two did not hesitate to give the franchise a break to take a breath and adapt its gameplay to a new generation of consoles and users. Yes, there was the work of Saber Interactive with WWE Battlegrounds last year, but the title developed in Spain did not go beyond a mere pastime between the unfortunate previous installment and what will come in the future. Of course, I must admit that decisions such as postponing the premiere of WWE 2K22 to the window of Wrestlemania and the present of advancing the first keys of the video game to the eager users of the WWE Universe are what make me think that Visual Concepts may have something big on their hands.

We met with 2K and Visual Concepts developers a few days ago to find out what the immediate future of the series is in ten new keys that excite developers and, surely, it will do the same with users. It is evident that the programmers have listened to the wishes of the players and have no other intention than to fulfill the requests of their future buyers to be at the height of the best episodes of the saga. However, it is worth being cautious: you will surely remember the day when Triple H, Stephanie, Shane and Vince McMahon came to the fore at RAW to promise that the WWE product would improve on television and it only got worse; Well, the creators of NBA 2K have just stepped into the ring and announced improvements, but it’s up to them to do better than the McMahons in their day.

My take on what’s been released so far? Emotion contained by the obvious, but I’m frankly excited. What did 2K tell us? What are my reasons to believe that we aspire to the times of Smackdown VS. Raw again and we won’t miss Yuke’s again?

Acknowledge Me …

I already told you in the past WWE 2K20 analysis that the control required a profound change at all levels. It is evident that the virtual wrestling saga draws on traditional concepts of the fighting genre to make its playable section a reality, but it has a concept in the mechanics of the fighting that completely differs from the traditional tendencies of the genre; While in other fighting the climax of the combat is in the final sets of the meeting, in the WWE saga we have become accustomed that the fun is at the beginning of the fight with the complete stamina of the enemies and the end becomes clumsy and tired. The problem was deep and complex, and since it is something that does not even happen in the weekly battles we see on Raw, Smackdown and NXT (orchestrated and scripted to give the maximum show), mechanics don’t make much sense.

The Visual Concepts guarantee for a playable change seems to me the best newsThe Visual Concepts guarantee for a playable change seems to me the best news of which they gave us. The firm and some of the representatives who attended the media a few days ago assured us that there are profound changes that will be noticed as soon as the players touch the controller. How? With playable tweaks, a new animation system, and new controls. A more intuitive and straightforward title is guaranteed for new players, but one that offers sufficient learning layers to continue evolving our skills if we want to take them to a new level. In fact, and speaking of fighting games, I was surprised by the new perspective of fighting, less zenith and more lateral, similar to gender referents in two and three dimensions.

Regarding the technical section we have been able to see little, but what is shown is accurate and he knows very well what to show in his brief trailer: Visual Concepts has opted for the scanning technology and animations of the NBA 2K franchise and the results are evident. Bayley has been revealed for a few seconds and it has helped us to confirm that the WWE Superstars they will get the treatment they undoubtedly deserve in the virtual version of the McMahon company. The appearance of other superstars such as Edge or Goldberg and the facial expressions of the crack, the beast, the mastodon, the stallion, the lightning bolt, the king, the superhero, the tyrannosaurus, the destroyer, the boss, the world eater, Drew McIntire, by nailing his Claymore at ringside, he makes it clear that everything has changed in the game’s visual technology.

… as your Tribal Chief

Beyond what is seen and played, Visual Concepts also presented the first details of some of the game modes that return and will debut in WWE 2K22, with many additions that will delight users who have been demanding certain returns for years. MyGM is one of the modes that players will celebrate; It will allow players to take on the role of a general manager to prepare a show, contracts and test your abilities to become the new Teddy Long or, HBK forbid, John Laurinaitis. A new mode presented is MyFaction, which will allow players to create their own faction with fighters from yesterday and today to overcome the milestones of the nWo, D-Generation X or the already longed for The Undisputed Era.

Will not miss the Universe mode and the campaign of our MyPlayers, which will star in MyRISE, a new way in which users will begin their career as debutants in independent territory to end up signing for the major leagues of American wrestling and reach the ropes of Wrestlemania. To do this, the edit mode has been rewritten with new options of all kinds to ensure that you can create your dream fighter and take him for the big belts of the company. There was talk of micropayments for the factions mode, but it is likely that they will specify more details about it next January. Let’s not lose our nerve yet.

It remains to wait until next January to know the new keys to the titleLast but not least, the WWE Showcase also returns, my favorite game mode. As if that were not enough, the protagonist will be Rey Mysterio, so, presumably, we can see Oscar’s trajectory from the days of ECW to his coronation at Wrestlemania 22 and the rest of the great successes of the greatest Latin American superstar in WWE history. For now, it is what has been shown: it remains to wait until next January, surely in the Royal Rumble season, to know the new keys to the title. The only clear thing here is that everyone’s dream is for WWE 2K to have the same pampering and playable prestige as NBA 2K. The last disappointment was huge and it is worth containing the spirits until we have a first sample of the game in the next few days, but it does not mean that what is presented, in fact, is exciting.