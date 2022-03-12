WWE 2K22 announces its next DLCs with legends, a Spanish and even world artists

Up to 28 additions will arrive through five DLCs and as part of the season pass.

After a fallow time, North American wrestling returns with a WWE 2K22 is now available on PC and consoles. With a new playable system and redesigned graphics, in addition to having Rey Mysterio on the cover, Visual Concepts brings us a title that, in addition to the basic content, will continue to add new features after its launch.

All five DLCs are included in the season pass2K Games has announced that they will arrive until 28 more superstars via paid DLC. The downloadable content is divided into five installments or packages that are included for those who have done with the season pass and the Deluxe editions and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition, but at the moment the price is unknown that will have to be paid to acquire them individually.

Among the characters that will come to the game are some legends from the history of wrestling such as Yokozuna, Umaga or Rob Van Dam, as well as current fighters, as in the case of Ronda Rousey, who went from mixed martial arts to WWE, or A-Kida Spanish professional wrestler who competes on the NXT UK roster.

But the most striking thing is that we will also have the incorporation of some fighters who are not fighters as such, although they have participated in the world through collaborations. Thus, we have Mr. Twho did take his first steps, to the singer Machine Gun Kellywho has performed songs for Wrestlemania, and even the well-known youtuber Logan Paul. Then we leave you the complete list, with what the different packs include and their release dates.

Banzai Pack

Release date: April 26

Yokozuna



Morning



Rikishi



Omos



Kacy Catanzaro



Most Wanted Pack

Release date: May 17

Cactus Jack



The Boogeyman



Vader



Ilya Dragunov



Indi Hartwell



Stand Back Pack

Release date: June 7

Hurricane Helms



Stacy Keibler



A-Kid



Wes Lee



Nash Carter



Clowning Around Pack

Release date: June 28

Doink the Clown



Ronda Rousey



The British Bulldog



Mr. T



Doudrop



Rick Boogs



The Whole Dam Pack

Release date: July 19

Rob Van Dam



Logan Paul



Machine Gun Kelly



LA Knight



Xia Li



Order Azeez



As we have commented, the new numbered installment opens today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. We have been able to play it thoroughly before its launch and, in his analysis of WWE 2K22, Toni Piedrabuena highlights above all that it is a title that redeems the sins of WWE 2K20, the last installment before the one that concerns us.

