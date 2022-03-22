WWE 2K22 is a success in digital sales in the United Kingdom and leaves doubts behind with the saga

The domain of Elden Ring does not falter and prevails in this ranking despite the latest releases.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 21, 2022, 13:27 6 comments

Last week we reported in the magazine about a drop in demand for WWE 2K22 boxed sets versus the previous UK wrestling series premiere, WWE 2K20. Specifically, a drop of 32% was reported, which Visual Concepts recovered, and to spare, with a increase of more than 390% in digital software purchases.

This strong increase allows the video game, in global terms, to double the commercial performance of its launch compared to that obtained by WWE 2K20. It also makes clear the conversion of consumer habits compared to the end of 2019. In this sense, 72% of WWE 2K22 sales are digital, while in WWE 2K20 it was the opposite, with about 2/3 of the demand obtained in traditional stores.

Despite all this, GamesIndustry reports that the Visual Concepts and 2K fighting title failed to rise to first place, occupied by Elden Ring. Yes, it surpassed Gran Turismo 7. Below we leave you the complete list of best-selling digital video games, as always with the absence of data from Nintendo and Bethesda.

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

WWE 2K22 (2K Games)

Grand Touring 7 (Sony)

FIFA 22 (EA)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (Activision Blizzard)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey(Ubisoft)

It should be noted that this top corresponds to the week ending March 12. For the one concluded on the 19th we will still have to wait a bit. We do have information on the list of best-selling physical software, with Gran Turismo 7 at the top.

