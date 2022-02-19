WWE 2K22 seeks redemption, will he be champion again?

The WWE 2K saga has all the numbers to rise from its ashes. There are weeks left for the release of the new installment and, after playing it for a few hours, we share with you the keys to its new game system and the first hours invested in its new GM mode. Is it up to the great titles of the legacy? This is WWE 2K22

There is not a single WWE fan in the universe who has not been the victim of utter disappointment at a match or event that, at first glance, seemed like a dream. That Vince completely betrays our expectations is his favorite sport only behind the XFL, and in recent times it seems that he does nothing but practice it twice a week on Raw and Smackdown. Video game and wrestling fans we have suffered twice in the last two years: we were victims in a divorce that shook an entire 2K sports franchise and, despite everything, we are still here, excited as children about what is coming in a few weeks with WWE 2K22. It is completely normal: we need some illusion. Thus, today I bring you good news and a piece of advice: let’s not sing victory yet.

This may be the penultimate time I’m going to delve into it: WWE 2K20 was very disappointing on many levels. It is true that, to this day, and after playing it for a few hours recently, we have plenty of reasons to believe in WWE 2K22, but it is better to keep quiet until we have access to the full game. The damage that was done with the previous game in the franchise was enormous, hence the expectations placed on the new installment must be equivalent to correct two years of absence of a beloved and millionaire saga like this one. As I say, I bring great news and I think that, now, we are facing what the WWE universe deservesbut let’s not lose our nerve just yet.

There are substantial changes in the playable, visual and sound. The new game mode in which we take on the role of a company GM seems like it is going to keep us in front of the screen for hours battling to have the best show in the company and everything seems to finally work like Roman Reigns’ change to rude. Are we facing the rebirth of a sleeping saga? We talked to its developers about it.

Time to play the game

What I have enjoyed the most after two hours of play is its renewed playability. It is not that the last years of the WWE 2K saga had a bad game system, but the demands of it were not consistent with the gratification of it. In fact, I always criticized that he treasured a perverse circumstance that had no reason to be: the longer the fight went on, the less fun it was. The wrestlers’ lack of stamina translated into a rougher, duller, and slower pace of play, just the thing that doesn’t happen in a televised and, of course, choreographed wrestling match. Why did Visual Concepts want to present an entertainment sport as a real sport? It didn’t make sense, and they seem to have come up with the solution rather drastically: eradicate energy bar.

But the playable novelties do not end there, far from it. WWE 2K22 introduces a new gameplay system much more agile, simple and understandable, with new defensive abilities unheard of in the Visual Concepts era. Weak hit, heavy hit, grapple, and defense on the front four buttons; triggers to sprint and execute the various special moves. The eradication of the energy bar has also been accompanied by the eradication of the counter tanks, so the counters are infinite today. The decision, a priori, supports that the gameplay is much more dynamic and faster combat, but it will remain to see its operation once it reaches the stores. At the moment all the ideas seem excellent to me.

The eradication of the energy bar is accompanied by the eradication of the counter tanksThat the change in the gameplay is important is not something that only I say: it is also said by Visual Concepts itself. The creative director of the game, Lynell Jinks, explained to 3DJuegos that “Gameplay is the most important change in WWE 2K22”. He assured the 2K developer that “it’s no use adding new content, new gameplay elements or changes that accommodate the wishes of the players if the gameplay is ultimately not fun.” For its part, the senior producer of the software, Christina Diem Pham, also assured us that the new system hopes to bring new players into the territory of the WWE saga, but also that it is more intuitive and agile, both for new players who land in the software and for those who return from past deliveries feel comfortable from the start. For the latter, I reiterate enjoy the new game tutorial, which under the orders of Drew Gulak We will visit the Florida Performance Center to learn the foundations of the new movements.

My GM and every day that of more people

We will have time to review in depth the renewed gameplay mechanics of WWE 2K22 in the review, but for now there are reasons to be happy with everything presented and the different ways in which I was able to enjoy its wide range of male and female Superstars (which, by the way, have received better care at all levels). My good vibes also include the new GM mode, which will take the battle of Smackdown and Raw to a new level in video game territory. The objective? Easy: make your show the most watched in the WWE Universe and therefore all over the world. You start by choosing your avatar from a variety of current options including Shane McMahon, William Regal, or Sonya Deville.

The decision is important, since each of the managers has a special ability that allows them to take advantage during each week’s programming. Regal, my choice, could negotiate better contracts with legends, for example. The management adventure begins with a draft in which we must choose the superstars that will make up our squad, but we will have to be careful with the money invested in each of them: it is not the same to get the services of Roman Reigns as with the by Humberto Carrillo. Our choice should be considered, since the choice of a varied and balanced roster between good fighters and villains will have a direct impact on the interest of viewers.

I am very optimistic with what is played on PC these daysOnce the template is chosen, the work begins: we will have to build the shows and put the Superstars to work. Our decisions will help start new rivalries, alliances and circumstances that we will have to pamper so as not to lose the attention of the public while we attend to the requests of our bosses and the fighters themselves, who will also have their own requests, prayers and wishes that you will have to try to fulfill while balancing their schedule to avoid injuries and problems in the locker room. I didn’t have time to delve more than a bit so we’ll still have to wait to see what the game offers and how local multiplayer can be used, which also promises fun hours in WWE’s virtual offices.

De Isaak Yankem to Kane

Without wanting to throw the bells on the fly yet, I am very optimistic with what is played on PC these days. I’m looking forward to seeing it on next-gen consoles, but I think 2K hasn’t faltered in their commitment to gamers after the WWE 2K20 debacle. In the visual section I have seen great improvements in the introductions and in complicated combat launches and in the sound I have also seen a great update of the commentators, who dare I say they are better than ever. As long as the rest of the content is up to par and Rey Mysterio’s Showcase fulfills all the wishes we asked him a few days ago at 3DJuegos, it seems to me that the metamorphosis of the saga is going to be similar to that experienced by Glenn Jacobs when he passed from being a dentist to Undertaker’s brother.

They have been very complicated times for lovers of virtual wrestling. We only saw some light with the premiere of Battlegrounds in 2020, but it was no longer a mere hobby between the much-needed break that the main 2K saga has taken. Visual Concepts’ appointment with the WWE universe is in less than a month, and we will soon know if the development time has earned the creators of the NBA 2K saga to put the fighters of the McMahon company at the height of your basketball simulator. There would be no better news possible after such a long wait.