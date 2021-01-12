WWE Alums George Barrios and Michelle Wilson Launch Investment Firm

George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, the chief duo who had been pressured out as co-presidents of WWE final yr, have re-teamed to launch an funding shingle primarily based in Westport, Conn.

Isos Capital Administration will give attention to investing in a variety of media, leisure and sports activities ventures, leveraging the pair’s previous expertise with the professional wrestling large and blue-chip manufacturers together with the NBA and New York Occasions. The pair, who’re founders and co-CEOs, labored collectively for 11 years at WWE.

“International connectivity has unleashed unprecedented disruption in content material creation, distribution and consumption. The COVID-19 pandemic has solely accelerated these modifications and requires a brand new strategic framework for fulfillment,” stated Barrios. “In opposition to this backdrop, Michelle and I see distinctive alternatives for progress and worth creation throughout the media, leisure and sports activities ecosystem.”

Barrios and Wilson are amongst a wave of trade executives who’re turning to funding and personal fairness ventures to capitalize on their trade information at a time of transformation within the media eco-system. The 2 had been abruptly elbowed out of their roles at WWE in January 2020 by WWE chairman Vince McMahon. The administration shakeup got here at a time when the publicly held firm was dealing with powerful scrutiny from Wall Avenue and feeling the warmth of well-funded rivals on a number of fronts.

“We’re a agency constructed by operators for operators, and we carry confirmed methods and progressive considering to assist media, leisure and sports activities corporations win in the long run,” stated Wilson. “George and I’ve labored collectively for greater than a decade and have demonstrated easy methods to obtain game-changing ends in an evolving panorama.”

Barrios and Wilson had been named co-presidents of WWE in February 2018. Barrios joined WWE in 2008 as chief technique and monetary officer, after stints and the New York Occasions, HBO and Time Warner. Wilson beforehand labored for WWE chief Vince McMahon’s XFL soccer league in 2001 and then returned to the WWE ring in 2009 as government VP and CMO. Earlier in her profession, she labored as a advertising and marketing government for the U.S. Tennis Affiliation, the NBA and Nabisco.

(Pictured: George Barrios and Michelle Wilson)