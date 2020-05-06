WWE Announces ‘Undertaker’ Docuseries Premiere Date – Variety

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, WWE introduced the premiere date for “Undertaker: The Final Experience,” and Fox Information has partnered with Spotify to deliver its podcast catalogue to the streaming platform.

DATES

WWE Community has introduced that its new docuseries, “Undertaker: The Final Experience,” will premiere Could 10 at roughly 10 p.m. ET. The collection offers followers a glance into the lifetime of Mark Calaway, the person behind the Undertaker persona, as he grapples with the tip of his 30-year profession in wrestling. The premiere episode sees Calaway getting ready for what many believed to be his remaining match towards Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33. The next 4 episodes can be out there to stream on demand Sundays starting at 10 a.m ET, with the ultimate episode debuting on June 21. Watch the trailer under.

DEALS

Fox Information Media has partnered with Spotify to distribute over 20 Fox Information podcasts, together with three new packages set to debut in Could: “The Trey Gowdy Podcast,” “The Proud American Podcast Sequence” and “Fox High 5.” “The Fox Information Rundown Podcast: World Pandemic,” which provides the most recent updates surrounding COVID-19 each weekday night time, can even be featured on Spotify’s COVID-19 podcast information. In response to Podtrac, Fox Information podcasts rank among the many prime 20 podcast networks within the U.S., seeing a 27% improve in downloads this March.

AWARD SHOWS

The 2020 Espys will shift their focus from excellent athletic achievements to the methods these throughout the sports activities world have given again throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Airing on ESPN June 21 at 9 p.m., this 12 months’s Espys will nonetheless give the Arthur Ashe award for braveness, the Pat Tillman award for service and the Jimmy V award for perseverance, along with humanitarian awards just like the Billie Jean King youth management award and the Muhammad Ali sports activities humanitarian award.