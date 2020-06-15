WWE Backlash 2020 outcomes: Winners, losers and titles held

After a yr out in 2019, Backlash is again to pit high wrestlers from WWE’s SmackDown and Uncooked rosters in opposition to one another, with some main titles up for grabs.

The headliner was the most recent conflict between Randy Orton and Edge, who’ve been on the centre of an escalating feud for the previous few months, arrange in earlier matches at Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania 36.

Notably, Backlash was the primary WWE occasion to be introduced because the starting of the coronavirus pandemic and because of this there have been far fewer spectators within the stands than traditional.

Listed here are the outcomes from WWE Backlash 2020…

Randy Orton vs Edge

It was a gruelling match between the 2 wrestling icons, which noticed a wide selection of devastating strikes, together with Orton’s use of Triple H finisher Pedigree and Edge borrowing Dwayne Johnson’s Rock Backside.

In the end, Orton gained the battle and taunted Edge after his victory, that means that bitter feud most likely isn’t going anyplace…

“Go dwelling. Be with Beth, be together with your daughters … and inform all three of them that Uncle Randy stated ‘hello.'”#WWEBacklash @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/DOsWRIza8T — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020

Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)

Regardless of Lashley’s greatest efforts to overpower McIntyre, the battle was known as when he discovered himself on the receiving finish of a so-called Glasgow Kiss.

McIntyre held on to the WWE Championship, which he gained again in March as Wrestlemania 36, whereas a break-up between Lashley and Lana was teased on Twitter…

Braun Strowman retains Common Championship

Likewise, Braun Strowman defeated tag crew The Miz and John Morrison to maintain maintain of the Common Championship, which was additionally gained at Wrestlemania 36.

Sasha Banks and Bayley retain Girls’s Tag Workforce titles

Neither Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross nor The IIConics may snatch the Girls’s Tag Workforce title away from present holders Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy

Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy in a singles match that continued the bitter feud between them, with Sheamus saying backstage that there’s “no fairytale ending” for his rival…

Apollo Crews vs Andrade

Apollo Crews defeated Andrade in a singles match and, in doing so, retained the WWE United States Championship title.

Asuka vs Nia Jax

The conflict between Asuka and Nia Jax for the WWE Uncooked Girls’s Championship led to a stunning double depend out, which implies Asuka holds onto the title in the intervening time.

