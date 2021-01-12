WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Could Miss Royal Rumble

WWE confirmed through their social networks that the main champion of the RAW brand, Drew McIntyre, has tested positive for COVID-19 made by the company. Obviously, the security protocol indicates that the fighter must remain isolated and quarantined for at least fifteen days and this could completely disrupt the plans planned for Royal Rumble 2021, the next great event of the company.

McIntyre appeared on RAW to talk about what happened

The last RAW show happened in the early hours of Monday had Drew McIntyre present, who made a video call away from the ThunderDome where these recordings are made to comment on what happened. He confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus and that he must remain isolated for safety despite not presenting any symptoms. He had other words:

“This is not something to be taken lightly. Don’t think you can’t get it because you can, what happened to me can happen to anyone and the only way to stop it is by working together. Put on your mask and keep going. the safe distance, for your health and that of your loved ones. See you soon, until then stay healthy. “

Do plans change for Royal Rumble 2021?

This situation was not the one expected by WWE, evidently, who had even planned a match for Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton in the same RAW show, while they already planted the seed so that in the next Royal Rumble 2021 the champion defended his title against Goldberg after his success at TLC 2020 against AJ Styles. However, this could change plans.

Nothing has been commented on about it, neither the fighter on the show nor the company in external communications, so for the moment we can only speculate. The calendar plays in favor of Drew McIntyre, since Royal Rumble 2021 will take place on January 31, beyond those 15 days that (usually) respect the fighters who have tested positive in the company. At the moment the fight continues to be announced on the company’s official website.