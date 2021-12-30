WWE Day 1 2022: date, occasions, how one can watch and all of the fights of the primary giant tournament of the 12 months

In a practice that have been misplaced for a few years, WWE has determined that the primary giant tournament of the 12 months takes position at the first day of 2022. That is how it’s, WWE Day 1 will happen on January 1, 2022, at break of day, as is standard, and even supposing it sort of feels a odd date, in actual fact that the cardboard may just way one of the crucial attention-grabbing PPV’s in fresh months.

Date, time and how one can watch WWE Day 1 2022

The development will happen at break of day from January 1 to two, beginning at 01h00 (Spanish time) in its Kickoff, which will also be adopted without cost, giving upward push to the Legitimate get started of the display at 02h00 (Spanish time). Even though it has now not been showed, probably the most commonplace is that it lasts between 3 and 4 hours.

In an effort to see WWE Day 1 2022 in Spain should have an lively subscription to WWE Community. If you’ll be able to’t watch the development, do not fret as we can perform a are living protection minute via minute as we’ve got executed in the previous couple of events, to be able to see all of the effects and the summaries of all of the fights.

WWE Day 1 2022 suits showed

WWE Day 1 2022 suits showed up to now They’re headed via the 2 suits that can put the arena titles into play. At the one hand, Roman Reigns will as soon as once more put his Common belt at the line towards Brock Lesnar, this time with out Paul Heyman, whom he just lately fired. WWE Champion Giant E will undergo his maximum tough fit but, having to shield him in a Deadly 4 Means towards Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens. Liv Morgan too can end up she’s in a position for the primary occasions via taking over champion Becky Lynch with the name at stake.

That is the whole card showed up to now:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Common Championship

Giant E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley por el campeonato de l. a. WWE

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan por el campeonato de Uncooked

The Usos (c) vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Group Championship

Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Side road Earnings for the Uncooked Tag Group Championship