WWE Exec Stephanie McMahon Breaks Down Company’s Coronavirus Measures

Whereas a lot of the leisure and dwell occasion industries have shut down of late, WWE has cast forward with its weekly TV programming amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Having relocated their reveals to the WWE Efficiency Heart in Orlando, the corporate is embracing new measures to guard expertise and crew members from the virus.

“At a typical occasion, expertise are milling about, they’re at catering or wherever after they’re not truly in a part of the present,” Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s chief model officer, tells Selection. “That’s not allowed now. There’s intensive testing and screening whenever you first come within the facility no matter whether or not you’re a expertise, a crew member, or anybody else. Working with our docs, you might have your temperature taken. In case you have a temperature over 100.four levels, you’re mechanically requested to depart.”

“If you happen to’ve been in a foreign country or been in contact or in touch with anyone who’s been in a foreign country you’re not allowed within the facility,” McMahon continued. “We’re taking each precaution we are able to. It’s additionally why you don’t see expertise or anybody else within the viewers. We actually are adhering to all the rules that we are able to to take care of the well being and security of our crew and our performers.”

Dr. Thomas LaVeist, Ph.D, dean of and a professor at Tulane College’s Faculty of Public Well being and Tropical Medication, says that taking temperatures constitutes “the primary line of testing,” however it’s not a foolproof technique.

“You may definitely nonetheless be asymptomatic and nonetheless be a service and there’s simply no means of realizing that by simply taking temperatures,” LaVeist tells Selection.

Along with taking temperatures, WWE says that segments that at the moment are filmed on closed units are performed in waves to restrict the quantity of personnel in attendance. WWE has additionally beforehand acknowledged that solely “important personnel” are current throughout filming underneath present situations, although the corporate wouldn’t affirm precisely how many individuals that’s when requested by Selection past saying they had been “adhering to/following CDC tips and state/native mandates.”

“CDC places out the quantity 10 however that’s extra of a compromise,” LaVeist says. “When you consider what is definitely protected from a public well being science standpoint, there isn’t a protected quantity. Any contaminated particular person can have an effect on every other particular person.”

“The overall variety of folks you might have additionally is determined by the scale of the room they’re in,” he continued. “30 folks dispersed all through a room that’s constructed to accommodate 300 might be protected. It’s tough to say. In a typical dimension elevator, three folks is simply too many. There’s a lot nuance to this that its laborious for CDC to provide you with suggestions that match each circumstance.”

One other main security issue for WWE expertise is journey, as they’re normally on the highway a lot of the 12 months performing within the firm’s televised dwell reveals and pay-per-views, in addition to non-televised dwell occasions often called home reveals.

“We’ve numerous expertise who dwell within the Florida space, which could be very useful,” McMahon says. “Throughout any sort of intensive taping interval we’re asking all of our expertise to stay within the Orlando space and never journey.”

A person with information of the scenario says that WWE has performed advance tapings for a number of episodes of its weekly reveals. The corporate can also be taping its flagship pay-per-view WrestleMania prematurely in “a number of areas,” with the present now airing over two nights on April four and 5. The person notes that WWE put the superior taping schedule in place forward of Orlando issuing a keep at residence order, which can shut all non-essential companies within the metropolis as of Thursday night time for 2 weeks.

Because of the predetermined outcomes of WWE matches, the corporate has a bonus over different main sports activities leagues which have suspended operations resulting from coronavirus. The NBA, MLB, NHL, and different leagues have all shut down or delayed their seasons because the virus continues to unfold around the globe.

“WWE is fan first” McMahon says. “We’re all about offering content material for our followers, offering an expertise for them that’s worthy of their ardour. They arrive first. All the things we do, we do by a lens of ‘How can we finest serve our followers?’”

McMahon went on to say that WWE is presently experimenting with know-how that will permit followers to expertise WrestleMania just about, as “in the end what we need to do is present our viewers with that escape.”