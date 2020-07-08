WWE Hires Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer – Variety

WWE introduced Tuesday that Kristina Salen has been employed as chief monetary officer.

In her new function, she is going to report on to WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, efficient August 3, 2020. She takes over the function from interim CFO Frank A. Riddick III. Riddick stepped in after WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson had been pushed out of the corporate initially of this 12 months. Barrios had been CFO whereas Wilson was chief income officer.

Salen beforehand served as the primary CFO of Etsy. Throughout her time there, she helped develop the enterprise from $895 million in product sales to $Three billion in 4 years. She additionally led and executed the corporate’s IPO providing and constructed and managed its Enterprise Growth, Strategic Planning, Investor Relations, Accounting, Tax and Information Analytics features.

Salen additionally held CFO/COO roles with Moda Operandi and Translation Enterprises/United Masters, and managed world media and telecom funds with Constancy Investments. Earlier in her profession, she served in monetary analyst positions with Oppenheimer Capital, Merrill Lynch Funding Managers and Lazard Freres & Co. She sits on the Board of Administrators and Audit Committee for each SiriusXM and Cornerstone OnDemand.