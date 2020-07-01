WWE Legend The Rock Reveals His Picks For The Two Greatest Wrestlers Of All Time

Having began his profession off wrestling and managing in impartial wrestling promotions across the South, Bruno Lauer took his Harvey Wippleman persona to the WWE (then WWF) within the 1990s, serving as an excellent foil as a supervisor for wrestlers similar to Big Gonzalez and Kamala. Wippleman was concerned in among the extra ridiculous matches in that period, together with the Tuxedo Match in opposition to his rival, ring announcer Howard Finkel (R.I.P.). He additionally grew to become the primary man to win the WWE Girls’s Championship belt, whereas dressed as a girl and going beneath the fake persona Hervina.