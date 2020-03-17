WWE Makes Decision About WrestleMania 36 In Response To Coronavirus Concerns

So whereas that is most definitely a disappointment for anybody who had been planning to make a journey to observe WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay, it is also the most secure presumably method for the occasion to nonetheless happen given the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. It was additionally probably the most inevitable plan of action for the WWE within the face of so many different sporting occasions being postponed, to not point out all of the TV manufacturing shut-downs, cancelled live performance excursions, movie show closings, and Las Vegas on line casino closings, amongst all the opposite shake-ups throughout the nation.