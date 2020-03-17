WWE Makes Decision About WrestleMania 36 In Response To Coronavirus Concerns

Depart a Remark
Whereas nearly all of the leisure trade has roughly shuttered throughout the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, not everybody has been so fast to name it quits. Vince McMahon and the WWE, for example, have waited a surprisingly very long time to make a closing choice concerning the upcoming pay-per-view occasion WrestleMania 36, which was set to happen on April 5, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. That will not be the case anymore, nonetheless, because the WWE has introduced this 12 months’s WrestleMania is altering places and crowd methods.
The excellent news right here for professional wrestling followers is that the WWE is devoted to creating WrestleMania 36 a actuality, though that essentially means all the occasion’s match-ups will happen in a crowd-free surroundings. The motion is shifting away from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and can happen throughout the WWE’s coaching facility in Orlando, which is the place the corporate has been holding its weekly TV collection, Monday Evening Uncooked and SmackDown.
This is the official assertion from the WWE:
In coordination with native companions and authorities officers, WrestleMania and all associated occasions in Tampa Bay is not going to happen. Nonetheless, WrestleMania will nonetheless stream reside on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Community and be obtainable on pay-per-view. Solely important personnel will probably be on the closed set at WWE’s coaching facility in Orlando, Florida to provide WrestleMania.
So whereas that is most definitely a disappointment for anybody who had been planning to make a journey to observe WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay, it is also the most secure presumably method for the occasion to nonetheless happen given the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. It was additionally probably the most inevitable plan of action for the WWE within the face of so many different sporting occasions being postponed, to not point out all of the TV manufacturing shut-downs, cancelled live performance excursions, movie show closings, and Las Vegas on line casino closings, amongst all the opposite shake-ups throughout the nation.
Additionally attention-grabbing to notice is the beginning time for WrestleMania 36 is at 7:00 p.m. ET, which presumably implies that there will not be any pre-show matches such because the annual Andre the Large Memorial Battle Royale, or the female-infused tackle that match, the WrestleMania Girls’s Battle Royal. Contemplating “solely important personnel” will probably be current for the matches, and contemplating the heavy stance towards social distancing, a Battle Royale may not be one of the best concept, no matter when it will happen.
As effectively, it is in all probability higher for the WWE to maneuver every part over to their very own coaching facility, versus going with Bray Wyatt’s pitch for his match towards John Cena to happen at Hooters. Particularly contemplating eating places are additionally being closed down in vast swaths.
For wrestling followers who wish to be taught extra in regards to the extra problematic sides of the trade, Darkish Aspect of the Ring is returning to Vice TV for Season 2, which can showcase Chris Benoit’s tragic downfall, Owen Hart’s loss of life and plenty of different eyebrow-raising tales that went past the squared circle. Maybe sooner or later, the sophisticated story of WrestleMania 36’s upheaval will get depicted.
Remember, WrestleMania 36 will nonetheless be taking place on Sunday, April 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET, however as an alternative of seeing it occur at a fan-packed stadium in Tampa Bay, it is going to be throughout the enclosed coaching facility in Orlando. Hit up WWE Community or your most well-liked pay-per-view supplier for data on the way to order.
