WWE Moves ‘SmackDown Live’ to Orlando Performance Center With No Live Audience Due to Coronavirus

WWE introduced Thursday that this week’s episode of “SmackDown Live” is not going to happen in Detroit as deliberate and won’t have a dwell viewers.

“Friday Night time SmackDown on March 13 will air dwell as recurrently scheduled and emanate from WWE’s coaching facility in Orlando, Florida with solely important personnel in attendance,” WWE stated in an announcement. “The occasion was initially scheduled in Detroit, Michigan.”

“We’re placing contingency plans in place within the occasion that upcoming WWE reveals are cancelled by authorities officers, civil authorities and/or native venues,” the assertion continued. “We’re monitoring the state of affairs intently and as all the time we’ll take the required precautions to defend the well being and wellness of our followers, performers and staff.”

No phrase but on whether or not the episode of “Monday Night time Uncooked” scheduled for March 16 will likely be moved as nicely. Likewise for WrestleMania, WWE’s flagship pay-per-view that’s due to happen in Tampa, Florida on April 5. As well as to its three weekly TV reveals — “SmackDown,” “Uncooked,” and “NXT” — WWE runs quite a few non-televised dwell occasions all year long referred to as home reveals.

Quite a few reveals with dwell audiences have introduced up to now few days that they may forego filming with dwell audiences as the worldwide coronavirus pandemic continues. Late-night reveals like “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert” have all confirmed they may go with out audiences for the foreseeable future.

Main sports activities leagues have been calling off their seasons as nicely, with the MLB, NBA, and NHL all stating they may postpone video games due to the outbreak. The NCAA simply introduced that the annual March Insanity basketball event is not going to proceed as deliberate.