WWE Moves ThunderDome Residency to Tampa’s Yuengling Center

WWE is ready to shift its ThunderDome residency to its third location so far. The sports activities leisure firm introduced Wednesday it’ll transfer ThunderDome to the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida beginning April 12.

The WWE had been arrange at Tampa’s Tropicana Discipline since December, and beforehand established the ThunderDome mannequin on the Amway Center in Orlando in August. The Yuengling Center is situated on the College of South Florida campus.

The transfer continues WWE’s lengthy relationship with the state of Florida. The corporate introduced in January that it was transferring its flagship pay-per-view, WrestleMania, to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, which is able to happen over two nights on April 10 and 11.

“WWE takes nice delight in offering our followers and community companions with cutting-edge manufacturing and one of the interactive atmospheres in all of tv each single week,” mentioned Kevin Dunn, WWE govt producer and chief of world tv manufacturing. “We glance ahead to the subsequent iteration of the WWE ThunderDome at Yuengling Center as we proceed to take the fan expertise to an entire new stage.”

The ThunderDome arrange was first established in August after WWE staged exhibits, together with “WrestleMania,” with no followers for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ThunderDome options giant LED screens that just about carry followers into the sector by way of dwell video, along with the Well-known Group and its proprietary expertise. It additionally options pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics, and drone cameras. Followers can register to be featured on one of many screens on WWE’s web site and social channels.

Per WWE, tapings at ThunderDome are closed units with solely important personnel in attendance. Well being and security protocols, together with COVID-19 testing, social distancing, and sporting masks stay in impact. The corporate additionally claims that over 600,000 followers have registered to be a part of the expertise to date.

“WWE has at all times been a spotlight of our occasion combine and bringing this world-class residency to Yuengling Center solely strengthens our relationship,” mentioned Kevin Preast, govt vice chairman of occasion administration at Vinik Sports activities Group. “Internet hosting WWE ThunderDome is one other step in the direction of a full return of internet hosting extra occasions within the space.”