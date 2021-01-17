WWE Moves WrestleMania 37 to Tampa Bay, Sets Dallas and LA for 38, 39

WWE is formally shifting WrestleMania 37 to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The date has additionally shifted from March 28 to a two-night occasion on April 10 and 11.

As well as, the sports activities leisure firm additionally introduced that WrestleMania 38 will happen in Arlington/Dallas on the AT&T Stadium on April 3, 2022, and WrestleMania 39 will happen in Inglewood/Los Angeles on the SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park on April 2, 2023.

“The chance for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE trend, the right comeback story and marks a transparent indication that our lovely metropolis is poised to bounce again stronger than ever,” stated Tampa mayor Jane Castor. “We will’t wait to as soon as once more showcase all that group Tampa Bay has to supply.”

WWE’s flagship pay-per-view was initially supposed to happen on the newly constructed SoFi Stadium this 12 months, however these plans have shifted amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Most main sports activities venues throughout the nation are nonetheless not permitting in-person attendance at dwell occasions, however Florida has been permitting followers to attend in a restricted capability. Ticket info and security protocols can be introduced for WrestleMania 37 within the coming weeks, as will details about different WrestleMania week occasions.

“The Metropolis of Inglewood appears to be like ahead to the chance to host WrestleMania in 2023 and celebrates the deferral of this 12 months’s occasion to Tampa Bay to allow them to have their rightful WrestleMania second,” stated Inglewood mayor James T. Butts Jr. “Our time will come.”

WWE employed an analogous technique with WrestleMania in 2020, which was filmed with no viewers on the firm’s efficiency heart in Orlando, Florida. It was filmed in late March and aired throughout two nights on April 4 and 5. The occasion obtained largely constructive opinions from followers, who praised matches similar to Drew McIntyre’s win over Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in addition to the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Types.

“We’re elated for WrestleMania’s return to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and look ahead to constructing upon the success from 2016 when greater than 101,000 followers had been in attendance for WrestleMania 32,” stated Arlington mayor Jeff Williams.

The transfer additionally comes round two months after WWE introduced that it was shifting its ThunderDome residency from the Amway Heart in Orlando to Tropicana Subject in Tampa Bay. The corporate started utilizing the ThunderDome set in August, which options giant LED screens that nearly convey followers into the sector through dwell video.

“On behalf of everybody at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to convey the following three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums of their world-class cities,” stated WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Per WWE, tapings at ThunderDome are closed units with solely important personnel in attendance. Well being and security protocols, together with COVID-19 testing, social distancing, and carrying masks are additionally in impact. Nonetheless, the chance of COVID stays very actual, with WWE saying final week that McIntyre had examined constructive for the virus and was positioned in quarantine.

“Florida is worked up to welcome again WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium,” stated Florida governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida has continued to work with skilled sports activities and leisure to safely function whereas producing income and defending jobs. WrestleMania will convey tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} to the Tampa space and we glance ahead to internet hosting extra sporting and leisure occasions in Florida this 12 months.”