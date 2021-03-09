WWE Network Sets Date for Cutover to Peacock Ahead of WrestleMania 37

WWE is shutting down WWE Network as a standalone service within the U.S. subsequent month, when it can transfer completely to NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

The cutover date is April 4 — every week forward of WrestleMania 37 — and prior to that, WWE Network clients will want to have signed up for a Peacock subscription so as to preserve getting all of the ring motion.

As beforehand introduced, underneath the businesses’ multiyear deal, all WWE Network content material together with all pay-per-view occasions will probably be accessible on Peacock Premium with advertisements, often priced at $4.99 monthly (half the $9.99 month-to-month value of WWE Network).

In a limited-time promo, Peacock beginning Monday (March 8) is providing new clients 4 months of Peacock Premium with advertisements for $9.99, for a 50% low cost. Extra information on the particular provide, which expires April 9, is offered at this hyperlink.

WWE Network additionally will probably be accessible on the $9.99/month ad-free model of Peacock Premium; additionally notice that Peacock Premium with advertisements is included at no extra value for Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex clients and Cox Contour clients.

NBCU is banking on the WWE deal to bulk up Peacock’s subscriber rolls. In accordance to WWE, within the fourth quarter of 2020, WWE Network had 1.5 million common paid subscribers. Comcast stated Peacock had 33 million signups within the U.S. at year-end, however hasn’t offered metrics on what number of of these are paying subscribers.

Beginning March 18, Peacock Premium will start rolling out WWE Network content material simply earlier than Fastlane on March 21, the primary WWE PPV occasion on the NBCU service. That can embrace replays of all previous WrestleManias main up to WrestleMania 37, set to run April 10–11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla., in addition to each PPV occasion from 2020. (Going ahead, followers within the U.S. will nonetheless have the option to buy WWE’s PPV occasions on an a la carte foundation separate from Peacock.)

Different WWE Network content material coming to Peacock Premium this month is about to embrace present and/or most up-to-date season episodes of WWE authentic collection “Steve Austin’s The Damaged Cranium Classes,” “WWE Chronicle” and “WWE Icons”; in-ring motion with new weekly episodes of “NXT” the day after air; and 2021 replays of “RAW” and “SmackDown” 30 days after they air on TV. Peacock subscribers additionally will probably be ready to watch WWE documentaries together with “Undertaker: The Final Trip,” “WWE 24” and “WWE Untold”; actuality collection together with “Whole Bellas”; topical moments like “Stone Chilly” Steve Austin Week; and playlists showcasing present Superstars.

NBCU stated it can often add WWE Network content material to the library, finally making your complete WWE Network archive — together with each WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV occasion in historical past — accessible to stream on demand earlier than SummerSlam 2021.

In the meantime, Peacock will ladle out some WWE materials for free. The free, ad-supported tier of Peacock will debut a brand new WWE channel, which is able to embrace choose WWE authentic exhibits reminiscent of actuality exhibits “Miz and Mrs.,” “Whole Bellas” and “Whole Divas”; current in-ring content material; and new weekly episodes of choose stay exhibits like “RAW Discuss” and “The Bump,” each stay and on demand.